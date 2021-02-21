You will never be short of options if you search for the best menswear stores in Sydney. Whether you want to see what’s new in the city’s most sought-after multi-brand boutiques, or want to visit the masters of bespoke clothing, Harbor City has got you covered and your wallet ready to go. look sharp. every time. Make sure to go through this list so you don’t waste your time with anything less.

PAM

By moving to Darlinghurst as an extension of the original Melbourne store, PAM has built a reputation among Sydneysiders for sourcing innovative streetwear from brands such as Kitsune, Norse Projects and Wood Wood. There’s a heady mix of art and fashion here, with even a few ceramics and books on display in the beautiful, avant-garde store.

Address: Office C / 20, rue Burton, Darlinghurst

Supplies store

Tucked away on Darlinghursts Burton Street, Supply is one of Sydney’s most popular stores for on-trend hipster fashion. Between clothes, accessories, shoes and clothing, the reach of this store is one of the largest in the Australian streetwear scene, regularly chaining like Garcon, Nike, Stussy, New Era, The North Face and Rassvet. If you’re looking for volume, it’s hard to beat what the offer has in store for you.

Address: Corner of Burton and Riley Street, Darlinghurst

Over the clouds

This popular Darlinghurst boutique is fiercely dedicated to orienting men to high quality, durable casual wear from a diverse and generous list of brands. The selection here is always there, with the ever-changing inventory of The North Face, Stan Ray, Casablanca, Novesta, Nike, Aries, adidas Originals and more.

Address: Boutique 4 / 285a Crown St, Surry Hills

Harrolds

Located in Westfield Sydney, Harrolds is the pinnacle of upscale menswear – the place you really want to be if you’re looking for people like Tom Ford, Moncler, and Burberry. Don’t expect to walk out with your bank account still intact, but at least the temptation will be worth it. No other store in Sydney has the opportunity to create renowned designers who can quite match Harrolds, whether it’s luxury streetwear or something a little more formal.

Address: Westfield Sydney, 188 Pitt Street, Sydney

Henry bucks

Credit: Henry Bucks, Facebook

For over a century, Henry Bucks has been a fashion staple in Australia and has become synonymous with well-fitted suits and a sophisticated look. The likes of Canali, Richard James and Boglioli line the shelves at this OConnell Street store, which also has more casual clothes like chinos and flannels downstairs. During your stay, be sure to sit down for a close shave at their hairdresser if needed.

Address: 23-25 ​​OConnell Street, Sydney

Denham

In case you can’t decipher the name, Denham maintains a strong commitment to denim culture, with a wide reach traveling to places like America and Japan and curating high quality work and heritage clothing. . A diverse selection of fits and styles can be found on the shelves of this Pitt Street Mall store, with just about every retail approach you’ll find in the vast denim world. There’s also a healthy selection of jackets, shirts, hats and pants to complete the look, with on-site modifications offered inside the Myers store.

Address: Myer; 436 George Street, Sydney

Belance

Unlike most of Sydney’s other top menswear stores, Belance is not an organized boutique with several carefully selected brands from around the world. This is a classic store built on a tailored approach to high quality casual suits, evening wear, and work wear. Whether it’s an overcoat or a suit you’re looking for, getting your threads made to measure here is a no-brainer. While there are also some ready-to-ship pants and sunglasses in stock at this Paddington boutique – absolutely one of the best men’s clothing stores in Sydney.

Address: 8 William Street, Paddington

Maplestore

Credit: Maplestore, Instagram

Newtown’s favorite, Maplestore, is an oasis of streetwear brands and one of Sydney’s top menswear stores. Although primo curators manage to incorporate many other lifestyle essentials like knives, towels and general outdoor accessories. The lineup is impressive, from RM Williams to New Balance, from Patagonia to Monokel, so make sure you have plenty of time before you move on – the angst of choice is real.

Address: 224 King Street, Newtown

small children

Incu maintains a dominant presence in the Australian fashion scene, with popular boutiques dotted along the country’s east coast. This type of reputation is hard earned, but well deserved, with a constantly updated line of brands including Comme des Garcons, Stone Island, APC, The North Face, Norse Projects, and more. You can find their latest men’s shop on the ground floor of the Galleries and in Paddington.

CBD Address: 500 George Street, Sydney

Paddington Address: 256 Oxford Street, Paddington

Somewhere

Credit: Someplace, Instagram

Nordic looks rule the aesthetic of Someplace, curated in complete dedication to the distinctive Scandi style. Minimalism is at the heart of this constantly trendy Barangaroo boutique, which has been moved by Swedish couple Mattias Friberg and Kristina Vikman from its original location in Surry Hills. Notable brands in stock include Cheap Mondays, Bellroy, and Soulland, but it’s always worth checking out the new European and Australian labels the owners have purchased. If you can’t get to one of Sydney’s best men’s clothing stores, head to their online store, Somedays.

Address: Store 14, 200 Barangaroo Avenue, Corner Shipwright Drive and Scotch Row

Big Trouble Store

There are only two tent poles at the Big Trouble Store curation – New York and Tokyo. While the scope may seem small, the depth of the design offered here is enormous. The store itself has moved beyond its original location in Haymarket and has since taken over the old Halfsleeve digs on Goulburn Street, regularly keeping the best-dressed city centers with brands like Indispensable, New Balance, Nanamica, Papa Nui, Native Sons, Dead Sentiments, and more.

Address: Boutique 3/133 Goulburn St, Surry Hills

P. Johnson

P. Johnson is another such men’s clothing store that is more bespoke than multi-brand men’s clothing. Chief tailor Tom Riley and owner Pete Johnson oversee a collection that is strong in fit and style, regularly attracting men who are consistently – and wisely – won over to wear custom tailored clothing, as opposed to formal wear. ready to use. The brand itself also offers plenty of choice, in a suave Paddington boutique positioned without pretension on Walker Lane.

Address: 7 Walker Ln, Paddington

Oscar hunt

I can’t talk about bespoke clothing without giving Oscar Hunt a special nod. Much like P. Johnson, this is not a multi-brand boutique, but it is definitely a place you would go to get a fit and style made for you and only for you. This bespoke couture boutique offers a wide range of clothing, from standard brides and black ties to casual and lifestyle suits and pants.

Address: The Strand Arcade, store 104, 412-414

Shirt bar

Located among the dozens of restaurants in Barangaroo, the Shirt Bar remains a unique concept for Sydney – quite simply an equally adept cocktail bar, and a men’s clothing store selling both ready-to-wear shirts and shirts. tailored shirts. The on-site tailor is there for wedding adjustments and touch-ups, while the in-store range favors European design with brands ranging from Ganton to Jensen. And since it’s a licensed venue, the Shirt Bar also offers food, coffee, cocktails and a collection of good quality whiskeys from all over the world.

Address: Tower 1, Corner Scotch Row and Shipwright Walk, Barangaroo

Sorry thank you i love you

The odd name would make sense once you walked into this little shop on the first floor of Westfield Sydney. The concept store is serious about doing different things – so different in fact, that they often run free nighttime yoga in-store so you can stretch those muscles among shelves lined with designer clothes like Commes des Garcons, Rick Owens. , Bellroy, Maison Margiela and Veja. Surprisingly, there is also a produce section with food and drink like Seedlip and Bruny Island Cheese.

Address: Boutique 1001b, Level 1, Westfield Sydney, Pitt St, Sydney

