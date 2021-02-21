Is a fashion ministry the need of the hour?

Simply put, the overproduction of fashion items, the use of synthetic fibers, and agricultural pollution of fashion crops are a few factors that contribute to the pollution of waste.

Last year, Bill Gates wrote in his blog GatesNotes that by 2060 climate change could be just as deadly as the pandemic, and by 2100 it could be five times as deadly. In the next decade or two, the economic damage from climate change is likely to be as severe as having a Covid-sized pandemic every 10 years, he said.

Not only Gates, but many other climate advocates as well, have stressed that the current global crisis may inform the response to the next. The fact remains that besides the automobile and energy, fashion is one of the main polluting industries in the world that requires special attention, as it contributes to divergent forms of pollution of the world. environment, including water, air and soil.

Simply put, the overproduction of fashion items, the use of synthetic fibers, and agricultural pollution of fashion crops are a few factors that contribute to the pollution of waste. Take, for example, polyester, one of the most widely used fibers in fashion, which is not biodegradable. In fact, fast fashion, fast and affordable trendy clothes, is a massive producer of waste that combines work and cheap clothes.

If the fashion industry continues on its current trajectory, this share of the carbon budget could rise to 26% by 2050, according to a 2017 report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The foundation also reports that more than $ 500 billion in value is lost each year due to underutilization of clothing and lack of recycling.

World leaders have now slowly begun to realize the dire future of climate change, especially when it comes to regulating the industry. US President Joe Biden announced the return of the United States to the International Paris Agreement to address climate change with a safe global temperature, increased climate resilience and financial flows aligned on a path to low gas emissions greenhouse effect and climate resilient development.

French lawmaker Brune Poirson, who was officially one of the three secretaries of state to the minister for ecological and inclusive transition, was unofficially in charge of fashion and was known to ban brands from destroying an estimated value of 700 million annually. dollars of unsold goods, a common practice in the French fashion industry.

The Hong Kong Textiles and Apparel Research Institute (HKRITA) has a garment-to-garment recycling (G2G) system for old garments broken down into fibers and yarns to make it the raw material for new ones. knitted clothes. This method of fiber-to-fiber recycling is cost effective and there is no secondary pollution, ensuring that the life of the recycled material is prolonged in a sustainable manner.

If responsible fashion is the call of the day, nations may wish to add an additional portfolio of fashion ministries for better incentivized, locally produced and technologically advanced systems to combat pollution. The department can set guidelines, review products, review markets, and assess demand and supply.

Brands are also realizing how damaging fast fashion is to the environment and taking small steps to consciously build sustainable nations. The inexorably increasing negative impacts show how fashion creates waste in all industries (logistics, animal husbandry, agriculture) and is not as disposable as one might think.

About 1 kg of cotton, grown as part of the agricultural industry in India, uses more than 10,000 liters of fresh water. Cotton production uses 24% of the insecticides and 11% of the pesticides produced in the world. Every time we consume fresh conventional cotton, we use copious amounts of water, insecticides and pesticides, which eventually seep into groundwater and streams. About 70 million trees are cut each year to produce plant fibers. Fashion uses 342 million barrels of oil to make fabrics made from plastics like polyester and nylon; 23% of all chemicals produced in the world are used in the textile industry. Recycling or upcycling can instead use natural resources to create fresh materials. Working locally reduces the carbon footprint of products that come and go between production, packaging, warehousing, quality control before they reach store shelves or the consumer, says Kriti Tula, co -Founder of Doodlage, a Delhi-based sustainable fashion brand that uses recycling factory waste to create limited edition collections and recycled post-consumer waste and scraps to make new fabrics and clothing.

In addition, India has made significant progress in the area of ​​sustainability as Prime Minister Narendra Modis speaks for local MSMEs. Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is boosting local manufacturing through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat program. There are also other sustainable Indian brands like Rewanta that are supporting artisans by creating a positive demand cycle for khadi. Antaran, a direct implementation program of Tata Trusts, aims to help artisans deal directly with markets.