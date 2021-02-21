Gardner-Webb Extends Lead to Day 2 of 2021 CCSA Men’s Championship





CCSA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS Men 2021

The second night of the 2021 CCSA Men’s Championships started off the same as the first night, with a victory in the Gardner-Webb relay. With defending conference champions Incarnate Word absent, the 400 medley team of Brady Fields, Johnathan Frye, Cullen Fields and Seggio Bernardina swam to a final time of 3: 15.35 to touch in first place, ahead of FAU, who finished second. in a time of 3: 16.81. In the 1M diving test, senior FAU Logan downey in his second victory of the competition, arriving first with a total of 316.30 points. Notably, the 4-participant peloton was made up entirely of FAU divers, giving the school an extra 76 points and a slight advantage in the battle for first place against Gardner-Webb. Gardner-Webb’s Tim Bennett took the win in the 100 butterfly, clocking 47.98 to drop more than a second off his season record. Bennetts’ time came about a tenth of his personal best of 47.86 he set at the CCAA championship last year. Gardner-Webb also claimed a victory in the 400 IM, where senior Chase Mattingly passed the field to finish first in 3: 54.65, defending his title last season. Mattingly was also slightly off his personal best 3: 53.52, but smashed his season record of 4: 02.35. FAU’s senior Josh Fountain won the 200 freestyle by over a second, entering the wall with a time of 1: 39.98. Fountain was the only swimmer in the field under the 1:40 barrier. His first year teammate, Jackson Kirk, was second overall in 1: 41.16. In the 100 breaststroke, Old Dominion senior Peter Durisin claimed a win and an NCAA B Cup in a time of 54.15. Durisins’ time was also a personal best, cutting 0.02 off his old time of 54.17 in his first year. Brady Fields, of Gardner-Webb, claimed his second victory of the night, winning the 100 backstroke in 48.70, clocking 0.01 faster than his backstroke division (48.71) in the 400 QN relay earlier during the day. It was also a new personal best for Fields. In the last event of the night, the 200 freestyle relay, the Gardner-Webbs team of Brady Fields, Tim Bennett, Drew Mintz and Seggio Bernardina touched down first in 1: 21.42, ahead of the FAU team who finished in a time of 1: 22.08. The team lost more than 2 seconds of its starting time. Team scores: Gardner-Webb 731 FAU 681 Bellarmine University 406 Old Dominion 393 Gardner-Webb extended his lead over FAU before the last day of competition. However, FAU remains in the running, especially if the team has a good day tomorrow. The battle between Bellarmine and Old Dominion for 3rd place remains tight, with Bellarmine leading by just 13 points after leading by 10 points yesterday.







