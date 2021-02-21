British fashion faces challenges of pandemic and Brexit





02:59 This year, instead of the front row and flashlights, London Fashion Week takes place throughout the weekend online, as a digital-only event. Much has changed for the fashion world since the event of 2020 when CGTN Europe met stylist-turned-designer Deborah Latouche, who launched her “ modest fashion ” label Saborah on the runway. “I believe in the product, there is a huge gap in the market,” she said at the time. When CGTN contacted her again this month as she prepared to list her brand in the show’s Emerging Creators category, Latouche described how the pandemic had affected her business. “When the pandemic started, I had so many plans, so many things that you were supposed to do once you launched a brand and then all of a sudden I was home with my kids,” he said. she told CGTN Europe. . “But actually I think it was really good because it gave me a lot of time to really think about how the brand is going to work for me and my family.” Brexit issues However, Latouche is not just facing the pandemic. She is worried about the impact of the changes brought by Brexit on her relations with the countries of the European Union. Like the fishing, automotive and music industries in the UK, the fashion and textile sector is grappling with big changes in the way trade is done with the international market. nearest British. “You have a variety of different issues, each of them is a perfect storm but all in all it’s nothing short of a tsunami, which could potentially wipe out the UK fashion industry “, warned Tamara Cincik, founder and CEO of the industrial group Fashion Round Table. He recently sent an open letter to the UK government, signed by 455 brands and individuals, including designers Vivienne Westwood and Alice Temperley, as well as models and manufacturers. Main streets in the UK are empty due to the current lockdown. / Catherine Drew Main streets in the UK are empty due to the current lockdown. / Catherine Drew Cincik said the fashion and textile industry, worth nearly $ 50 billion a year and employing nearly a million people, does not enjoy as wide coverage as others industries, eg fishing, which contributes much less to GDP. Among the areas of concern are the end of the free movement of goods and people after Brexit. This creates additional paperwork, delays and expense, affecting everyone from small businesses to big brands and individual models and stylists. The end of duty-free shopping for foreign tourists is another concern, especially for the luxury sector, and leaves the UK as the only European country not to offer this benefit. The fashion roundtable noted what it called an alarming shortage of garment workers and insisted that visas should be available for foreign workers, while efforts to train the workforce domestic should be continued. So far, the UK government has not responded to the fashion roundtable, but insists it is actively seeking industry leaders to provide support and expertise in browsing the news. rules. This means that, as this year’s London Fashion Week takes place, the UK fashion industry faces challenges many fear will cost it its influential role and reputation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos