Vinny has Angelina’s dress, Uncle Nino is in charge

Vinny Guadagnino chooses the wedding dress and Uncle Nino officiates as Angelina Pivarnick gets a wedding Photo credit: MTV

The current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has focused on the boys’ attempts to bring Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese back on good terms with Angelina Pivarnick after the drama of his marriage.

The boys were able to convince Deena and Angelina to make amends first and hoped they could do the same with Jenni.

Once Jenni arrived in Vegas and things got extremely awkward between the actors, the boys knew they had their work cut out for them.

Things got so bad that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro decided to call on Dr. Drew Pinsky to help save their family.

Dr Drew was able to make a breakthrough with all the roommates and made things in a much better place. While Angelina and the girls weren’t going to be best friends right away, they all got along on each other and agreed to move on.

Following the reconciliation, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio had the idea of ​​re-marrying Angelina. Angelina had said in the past that she wished she could remake her marriage, and the boys were determined to give her a wedding that was fun, uplifting and free from crazy talk.

Redo Angelina’s wedding

The boys started planning and the ceremony certainly did not disappoint.

Read more

All the roommates were present and they even flew in as a special guest Uncle Nino to officiate the whole ordeal.

Between his ramblings and incoherent sentences, Uncle Nino entertained the cast throughout the ceremony and made everyone laugh. The boys admitted it was nice to see everyone together laughing and having a good time.

The wedding overhaul was not complete without Vinny Guadagnino having had the opportunity to give Angelina away. Angelina and Vinny have a long history of flirting since their relationship several years ago.

Vinny also had the honor of choosing Angelina’s wedding dress, which he delivered to her hotel room.

Angelina found the dress gorgeous and was surprised Vinny would choose something so sweet. She even joked her husband Chris Larangeira by saying that Vinny knew her taste better than he did.

During a confessional interview, Angelina even admitted that Vinny wasn’t that bad. The episode ended with the cast sitting down for the reception, as Vinny was surprised by Jenni as he silently rehearsed his wedding speech under his breath.

Second part of the season finale

Next week will be the second part of the season finale.

The previews showed that the wedding reception was starting and it looked like it was in danger of deteriorating quickly.

Vinny started her speech and could be heard making a joke about Angelina, which fans will remember, is exactly how the girls’ speech went at Angelina’s real wedding. Seeing that the jokes didn’t go well the first time around, it’s quite possible that Vinny would be the next roommate on Angelina’s wrong side.

Fans can tune into Jersey Shore Family Vacation to find out if the marriage has a better ending than the first.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays 8 a.m. / 7 a.m. on MTV.