THON 2021 Pep Rally Performance Superlatives





While THON may not have announced a winner of the Pep Rally this year, we still have some thoughts and opinions on this year’s performance. In typical Onward State fashion, we’ve sifted through the many backflips, jumps, and special appearances of Rally THON 2021 to showcase the best of the best. Biggest Splash: Men’s Swimming and Diving These guys got creative in their performances. They started their part in the pool and went through their whole wet routine. They might not have won the pep rally, but they definitely won the wet t-shirt contest!

Best vibes: Men’s volleyball Men’s volleyball was just an atmosphere for Billy Jean. The guys even threw subtle Michael Jackson moves into their performance. All I can say is they made me want to get up and dance with them.

Best Special Guest: Cheerleading The cheerleading team used their Nittany Lion connections to their advantage during their performance. The Lion came out of nowhere and did four Nittany Lion push-ups, whatever that means. In short, it was cool.

The Charli DAmelio award for having cool transitions and going viral TikTok material: women’s gymnastics The women’s gymnastics team had Fire transitions. I swear the team performances were taken straight from my For You page. The performance went really well and it would definitely go viral if they posted it on TikTok.

The 90s Boy Band Award for being NSYNC: Men’s Gymnastics I think everyone had pretty high expectations for the men’s gymnastics team. Even though they were good, the guys didn’t really stand out. They were, however, extremely synchronized.

Best overall performance: SuePa Since THON has not announced a Pep Rally winner, we will: Sue Paterno won this one mile competition. I think I speak for everyone when I say that Sue turned everyone on more than all the other acts put together. It’s a fact.



Grace is a sophomore major in advertising and one of the Onward States social media editors. Grace is from Chatham, New Jerseyno, she doesn’t know Snooki, and yes, she will fight you if you tell her Pennsylvania bagels are good. Grace loves buffalo chicken, the Yankees, and watching Cake Boss. Follow her on Twitter @ gecunningham7 or send her an email at [email protected] if you can offer him a late night television internship.

