Karachi’s kapra market thrives on fabric and costume from Faisalabad – Journal





KARACHI: Traders said the prices for ready-made fabrics and costumes arriving from Faisalabad to the Kapra Wholesale Market, also known as Kaghzi Bazaar, have already come under pressure ahead of Ramazan, which is expected to begin. in the second week of April. Kapra Market is a labyrinth of fabric shops dotted around narrow lanes (each a mini-market on its own) that starts from Memon Masjid on MA Jinnah Road and continues towards Mithadar. One of the largest fabric wholesale markets in the country, it attracts a large number of buyers, including women looking for cheap replica designer costumes and unsewn cotton fabrics, as well as traders from the interior of Sindh. The market is witnessing a massive influx of two-way exchange of clothing varieties from Faisalabad and shipping of a large amount of clothing varieties to Punjab and other parts of the country. Clothes get more expensive before Ramazan Wholesalers in Kapra market prepared their purchases of unsewn fabrics and embroidered costumes from Faisalabad. Retailers will likely complete their stocks of various ready-made fabrics and costumes before Shaban 15th, which falls in the last week of March. Talk to Dawn, traders Ashraf Essani and Yaqoob Bali said that men’s unsewn shalwar kameez (blended) fabric now costs 135-140 rupees per meter, up from 95-100 rupees per meter two to three months ago. Unstitched cotton fabric for women’s clothing is now priced at Rs185-190 per meter from Rs155. These are normal and considered affordable clothing, while high quality costs more, they said. Another trader, Mohammad Yasir Ismail, said the cost of the fabric has increased as the price of polyester yarn is now tagged at Rs210 per maund, up from Rs 165 in the past two months. Polyester yarn has been in great demand as exporters of textile products receive huge orders from overseas buyers, he explained. He said the unstitched gray fabric (off-white color) also arrives from Faisalabad for men’s shalwar kameez, but its bulk is not significant as most finished and dyed fabrics find their way into the market. When asked about sales of fabrics sourced only from Faisalabad, Mr. Essani estimated that the arrival of basic fabrics of women and men in suit (dyed), including unstitched embroidered fabrics, varies between 500,000 and 700. 000 meters per day. Faisalabad holds 95 percent of the shares, while some fabric also arrives from Gujranwala and Lahore. One can estimate the rupee value of the quantity taking into account the price of 125 to 130 rupees per meter, he said. Declining arrivals of Chinese and Indian products created additional demand for local brands, he said. The fabric made in Faisalabad is also lifted by the makers of poor quality shalwar kameez which are sold in various weekly bazaars. Talk to Dawn, CEO of Bonanza Garments Industries, Hanif Bilwani said that branded manufacturers do not use poor quality fabric to prepare ready-made garments for women and men. The high-quality fabric is laid out in various factories, he said. Posted in Dawn, February 21, 2021

