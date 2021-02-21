Bride-to-be buys wedding dress three sizes smaller after transforming her body with hypnosis application 7.99

A bride-to-be transformed her body with a 7.99 hypnosis application and looks so different that she now has to replace her original size 18 wedding dress with a dress three sizes smaller.

Gemma Dunn’s weight has fluctuated over the years as she juggles her busy work as an autism teacher and the education of her children Loki, 18, and Keme, 12.

Gemma was a size 12 when she met her fiance Keith Wilson seven years ago, but, settling into a happy relationship, the 44-year-old’s weight soared as the couple enjoyed take-out and lunch. meal together.

At her 13th 8 lbs and heaviest size 18, Gemma, of Leatherhead, Surrey, is said to have heartburn so severe that she would take up to eight Rennie indigestion tablets a day.



She said: I would eat the same portions as Keith, without really thinking about the fact that he was a six foot man and that I am a five foot woman.

I got to the point where I had a hard time bending over to tie my shoes to my belly which was bothering me.

Then, when Gemma and Keiths’ wedding in June 2020 was postponed to June 2021 due to the pandemic, she decided to get in shape.

A week before she walked down the aisle, she downloaded a 7.99 app called 12 Weeks to Wow Virtual Gastric Band Hypnosis Lose Weight Fast !.

In four months she lost three stones and is now buying a new size 12 dress to replace her old size 18.

I had the size 18 dress hanging in my wardrobe that I didn’t feel well in, she said. I worried about the photos and how I felt when I looked at them. But now I know that the day will be carefree and that I will feel comfortable.

There won’t be any worry about how to stand or pose to make me look slimmer, people can take as many pictures as they want!

For most of her adult life, Gemma spent the yo-yod between being a healthy gym-goer and completely falling off the wagon.

She added: I am a teacher and I was also a single mother. I had a long list of people to take care of, and I was at the bottom.

I struggled to find a balance. I was in good health or not at all. There was no middleman.

When she met Keith seven years ago, even though Gemma was at a healthy weight, she still hadn’t managed to shake her all-or-nothing state of mind when it came to food. In the years that followed, her waistline gradually widened.

It was the classic thing to settle into a happy relationship and enjoy lots of meals and take out together, she said.

I would go to the gym sometimes to try and exercise, but the problem was that I was not nourishing my body properly.

I ate all the wrong things and didn’t move close enough to get rid of them.



Then, when the first nationwide lockdown was imposed in March 2020, Gemma turned to treats and junk food.

And she’s not alone, with a study from Kings College London and Ipsos MORI finding that 48% of those surveyed said they gained weight during the lockdown.

Gemma said: Because I wasn’t going anywhere else, I would treat myself to take out or a glass of wine in the evening.

Eventually, in mid-2020, Gemma reached her heaviest weight of 13 pounds by 8 pounds. Standing at just 5ft 1in, this put her body mass index at 35.8, down from the NHS recommended range of 18.5-24.9, meaning she was classified as obese .



I was wearing a size 18, but even it was sometimes hard to tuck into my clothes, she says. I was in a bit of denial. To me being a size 20 seemed really scary to me.

Likewise, I weighed 193.5 lbs at my heaviest and knew the next step was 200 lbs. It seemed like a very large number.

While planning her wedding, she had bought a size 18 dress and although she was excited for her special day, the dress did not make her feel as confident as she had hoped.

She continued: I’m not the type of person who has planned her wedding her whole life. I didn’t want to go shopping and have the full Say Yes to the Dress experience, so I bought my dress on eBay.

It never seemed to sound right. I didn’t want to look back and feel bad about myself on what should be a relaxed and happy day.

So, when the coronavirus epidemic meant Gemma and Keiths’ nuptials in June 2020 were postponed for a year, she vowed to slim down.

Browsing through the App Store on her phone, she found a 12-week virtual hypnosis app in Wow, paying 7.99 to download it on the spot.

She said: I listened to the app while I fell asleep, and I can’t describe it, but the next morning I felt completely different. I was suddenly much more aware of what I was eating. I used to drink three to four diet cokes a day, but I didn’t even think I would have one. I had water instead.



It wasn’t until I went into the laundry room and saw the multipack of cans that I realized I didn’t feel like it at all, she added.

Within a month, Gemma had lost 17 pounds. She continued: The app teaches you to eat only when you’re really hungry and eat what you want, not what you can.

I learned to stop eating when I was no longer hungry, rather than pushing myself until I was uncomfortable.

Between lockouts, Gemma and Keith were able to vacation in France in August.

Upstream, she feared she would be tempted by French cheeses and wines, fall off the wagon and find herself in her old pattern of completely abandoning her healthy diet.

But after seeking advice from a support group, she was able to stay on track.

She said: I wanted to be able to have fun without feeling restricted, but I also didn’t want to cancel all my work.

Someone in the support group explained it perfectly. She told me that I could choose to fall off the wagon, but that I could also choose to go back up.

Having a wobble didn’t necessarily mean giving up my diet. I felt really encouraged by this. I had a few treats on vacation, but I’m back on track.

After four months, Gemma hit her target weight of 10 pounds, which she has maintained ever since.

She even had to get rid of about six garbage bags of clothes because they are now too big.

I got all of my old clothes from when I was a size 12 before and they fit me it was like having a whole new wardrobe, she says.

Now she still listens to the app almost every day and doesn’t believe she will ever fall back into her old ways.

Abandoning snacks and glasses of wine every night, she now starts her day with muesli and yogurt, before enjoying a salad for lunch and a homemade dinner served on a small plate, to better control the size of her portions. .



If restrictions allow, she hopes to finally tie the knot in June this year by marrying Keith in a size 12 dress.

She concluded: Before starting this journey, Id recorded some work videos to help with distance education.

Now when I look back on them I can’t believe it’s me. I look and feel like a different person.

I don’t have heartburn anymore and have so much more energy. I ran 5 km the other day without even thinking about it. I never thought of myself as a runner. I am happy, confident, and the size I am meant to be.