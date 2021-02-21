Taste for Success pizza sale raising funds for Dress for Success | Lifestyles





This week, writer Laura Rysz talks with Mary Ann Iezzi about the Taste of Success fundraiser, which benefits the Dress for Success Lackawannas training and career development programs. Residence: Dunmore Educational context: BA and MA from Marywood University Title: Executive Director of Dress for Success Lackawanna Q: What inspired this event? A: Fundraising has been a challenge for many organizations due to the pandemic, and we are looking for fun ways for people to support Dress for Success Lackawanna. We thought this was a perfect way to fundraise to support the organization and get a great meal in return. This is one of the many take-out dinners that we host throughout the year. Q: How does fundraising work? A: We made it very easy. Its take-out meals only, and orders are placed through our online site. Guests then choose the time they will pick up (their orders). One hundred percent of profits go to Dress for Success Lackawanna. Q: What is on the menu? A: The menu is an 18 inch thin crust red pizza and wing bites (soft or hot) or a white pizza with a few different options and toppings. Who doesn’t love a good pizza? The cost per meal varies depending on the pizza selection ($ 20 to $ 30). Q: What is your fundraising goal? A: We are looking to raise $ 1,000 through the event. Q: How will the product be used? A: Dressing for Success Lackawanna is an organization that helps women entering or re-entering the workforce by providing them with work clothing and career development services. Proceeds from the event will be used to support our professional development and professional development programs. Q: What is the particularity of this fundraiser? A: This is our fourth A Taste of Success fundraiser that we are hosting. The pandemic has hurt everyone, so not only does it help our organization raise funds for our programs, but it’s also a great way for us to partner with local businesses to help them generate income and hopefully. it, new customers.

