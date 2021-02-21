The best jeans for men at all prices

I wear jeans most of the time, said Paul Galvin, football player and Dunnes Stores collaborator.

While homewear sales have skyrocketed over the past year, denim is not expected to die. Dozens of men took their spending elsewhere, to the best sweatpants and hoodies, the best-looking Zoom shirts. But others still look to jeans when they wake up in the morning.

Jamie Clarke, sportsman and manager of Irish brand Ilk, said he would never leave the house in loungewear. Jeans, by default, are her everyday confidence.

Even with global lockdowns and the ongoing discussion of loungewear, denim in the form of Ripped, Biker and Destroyed was paving the way for brands like Purple Brand, Ksubi and Visvim, said Joe Brunner, junior buyer of men’s clothing from luxury retailer Browns Fashion. , whose taste for jeans has never diminished despite working remotely.

When it comes to buying denim, we usually go from the silhouette to the decoration. The market is full of options ranging from ripped to rhinestone; cotton short, slim to straight, bootleg to baggy.

Levis introduced the 551Z Authentic Straight Fit (110) Jeans inspired by an original style from 1961. This iteration is much more fashionable. The looser fit offers more breathability and style. Modern in its approach, the release is a ploy to capture a younger generation of skateboarders and street style mavens, according to the press notes, but they are also suitable for anyone, of all ages, looking to update their roster.

GAP slim taper in light indigo – 64.95

On Main Street, the slim Gaps spindle in light indigo (64.95) is a winning combination coiled and styled with sneakers, while the short aqua-wash ARKET pair (79) has a painterly touch.

ARKET Aqua Wash Jeans 79 on arket.com

Tommy Jeans 139 Wide Elastic Windbreaker Trousers

From the Tommy Hilfiger brand, Tommy Jeans hybridized denim and joggers with light blue loose pants (139), featuring logo inserts and drawstring details. Any takers?

Paul Galvin for Dunnes Stores 24.60

If one wants to browse the line of style aficionados and footballers with Dunnes Stores, one can find a stretch skinny style in denim, gray and charcoal (24,60). While skinny jeans are proclaimed as going dormant in some style guides, Galvin is a fan and he can’t be the only one. After all, the beauty of fashion is that not everyone has to be beholden to trends.

I’m fortunate enough to regularly develop my own styles of denim jeans at Dunnes stores, so I wear them almost exclusively, Galvin said. I know the fabric, fit, quality and wear resistance so well that it hurts my head to have to buy denim jeans.

Galvin considers himself a purist when it comes to buying jeans. I would never buy jeans online. I prefer in store. While mandatory locking prevents this, he’s devised a new way to shop in his own wardrobe. Instead of buying new jeans, he said he repackaged or recycled everything I owned since the first lockdown.

This is where one of the most important aspects of buying denim lies. You shouldn’t just expect, but demand, good quality and longevity from any purchase, but above all denim which is more likely to be exposed to wear and tear unlike your trusty tuxedo or your best shoes.

A good pair of jeans is meant to last a lifetime, once you’re a customer you’re a customer for life, Brunner said, noting that the same can’t be said when a customer buys clothes. of relaxation. He said that this difference was due to the fact that men don’t wear denim the same way due to the increase in options from other categories in the loungewear group, like sweatpants.

Brunner turns to Visvim, a Japanese brand that riffs on Americana. Similar to how John Lobb makes shoes or Chanel makes handbags, Visvim elevates your traditional indigo denim with soft cotton construction and a hand-dyeing process. Jeans cost over $ 1000. Brunner admits the price will mystify many. Some people won’t understand why its price is such as it is, but it does insist on label making and attention to detail: until you smell the product and see it in person, you won’t. ever will. The quality is on another level.

Brunner said, I’ve seen Visvim in my 50s and 20s, and every time you see their denim, you immediately think to yourself, yes they get it, that’s it.

Nudie Jeans Lean Dean – 177 slim jeans on brownsfashion.com

Luxury denim is worth exploring when looking to invest in something that won’t end up with unworn contempt deep in your wardrobe. Nudie Jeans Lean Dean Skinny Leg Jeans (177) are not sensitive to such a thin, made from organic stretch cotton, making them softer than your traditional pair. The friction won’t even cross your mind.

Dries Van Noten Pander 578 leopard print jeans on brownsfashion.com

Tired of traditional colors and looking to explore other avenues? The tracks are filled with answers to such a situation. Belgian designer Dries van Noten offers a welcome injection of 1970s chutzpah with leopard-print straight-leg denim (578) while the paint-splattered slim pair (502) from Purple Brands echoes the interlocking DIY and you don’t. don’t even have to get your hands dirty.

Purple Brand Repair Stitch Paint Splatter Slim Jean 502 on brownsfashion.com

Clarke is excited about Native Denim, a Dublin-based company that offers made-to-measure jeans (190). He can’t wait to visit the workshop when it reopens. If you can’t wait, they sell measurement kits online. You can do it from the comfort of your own home.

Brunner has advice for anyone looking to invest, but cynical about the online shopping experience.

When deciding to take the plunge, it’s important to research the brand, its fabrics, and how all of their styles fit in order to see where they line up. If in doubt, contact customer service and take out your tape measure.