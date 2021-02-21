Top international fashion news of the week | 02.21.21





Victoria’s Secret is relaunching its swimwear line as CFDA and Vogue change their funding platform in 2021. Here are all of the hottest and most recent international fashion news of the week. Paris Fashion Week moves forward Paris Fashion Week will take place from March 1 to 9, 2021. Due to the pandemic, the entire event will be available through 100% digital platforms. There is a ban on all public events and a nighttime curfew from 6 p.m. in Paris. The Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion has released its 93 provisional brands, including several missing, including Kenzo, who will publish a video on March 26. and Givenchy. Victoria’s Secret reintroduced swimwear Victoria’s Secret is relaunching its swimwear collection five years after announcing its closure in 2016. While the brand began reselling its swimwear online in 2019, this is the heritage industry’s first campaign. The campaign, titled “Destination Swim,” featured a wide range of models, including Taylor Hill, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam and Jill Kortleve. The collection features models who relax along the beach at nightfall, spend time on a yacht and bask in the sun. Alexander McQueen collaborates with Vestiaire Collective Alexander McQueen partners with Vestiaire Collective to support sustainability. The brand is the “first house in the world to collaborate with Vestiaire Collective”, inviting users to send in second-hand pieces from the designer to encourage circular fashion. The collaboration between brands aims to give “a new story to beautifully crafted pieces,” said Emmanuel Gintzburger, CEO of Alexander McQueen. “We are confident that our customers will be equally excited to be part of an initiative that challenges a linear economy and sets a new, more sustainable standard for the future. We hope that many houses will follow because they will have a large scale impact; we must act collectively. “ Kendall Jenner launches Tequila brand Kendall Jenner is launching a brand of tequila, 818. The supermodel has spent the past three years secretly developing the label and named it after the area code of Calabasas. “After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, participating in worldwide tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING 3.5 years later, I think we have done it,” said Jenner said on Instagram. Its three initial products, Blanco, Reposado and Aejo, have won numerous international accolades. At the World Tequila Awards, he won the “Best Reposado Tequila” award. CFDA / Vogue Reformat Fund for 2021 The CDFA and Vogue will change the format of their Fashion Fund in 2021. This year, companies will support the top ten in the competition. Finalists will now receive a grant and mentorship in their desired industries – traditionally these are awarded only to the top three. These changes are a result of the impact of the pandemic on the fashion industry. “The CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund was born out of a time of crisis, and given where we are now, it’s important that we continue to give back like never before,” said Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue. “After the Common Thread initiative of the past few years, we decided to rethink our seventeen year fund to serve our designers in the best and strongest way possible.







