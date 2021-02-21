Jack Quaid of the boys dresses up as Starlight in a hilarious picture





Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell in Amazon Prime’s The Boys, shares a photo of himself dressed as his Supe girlfriend, Starlight.

Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell in AmazonsThe boys, shares a photo of himself dressed as a Starlight. Based on the comics of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertsons,The boys The pilot saw Robin, Hughies’ girlfriend, killed by a doped A-Train (on Compound-V). As a result, he joined Billy Butcher and The Boys, a group wronged by superheroes or Supes, in their effort to defeat Vought International and The Seven. The central romance of the shows is that of Hughie and Annie January aka Starlight (Erin Moriarty). The couple enjoyed a chance introduction to the park bench in Season 1 before their relationship was complicated by Starlights’ status as a member of The Seven. Motivated by the loss of Robin, Hughies instigated Starlight’s manipulation almost leading the two to become enemies; However, they eventually worked together to expose Vought’s superhero experimentation and making. It’s no exaggeration to say that Hughie and Starlight areThe boys the fairest couple. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Boys: Why Starlight Looks More Like A Butcher Than Hughie Quaidrecently shared a photo on Instagram paying tribute to his partner in crime. Dressed in a Starlight costume (not provided by Vought), Quaid captioned the post, he became Starlight for a day during my quarantine! What should I do, @erinelairmoriarty? Find out below. The boysThe casting was due to go through a mandatory quarantine before the start of filming for Season 3, which is expected to begin shortly. The upcoming season will feature Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy (a parody of Captain America), the controversial Herogasm storyline from the comics, and a possible appearance by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. For Quaid, the Season 2 finale saw Hughie leave The Boys and join Victoria Neumans’ senior affairs office. Unbeknownst to Hughie, Neuman is an incredibly powerful Supe responsible for many of Season 2’s deaths. Although Homelander remains the main threat, Hughies’ connection to Neuman will undoubtedly jeopardize the alumni’s relationships. The Hughie and Starlights ties may look stronger, but they’re in very different places The boys season 3. Much like Hughies’ motivations in Season 1, his intention to do the right thing could skew his dynamic with other characters. Following Maeves’ blackmail in Homelander, Starlight was vindicated and allowed to join the group The Sevena which endangered her and Hughie on numerous occasions. That said, Hughie is still determined to control corruption related to Vought in a way that doesn’t involve murder or chaos. Butcher and The Boys, meanwhile, subscribe to the more extreme approach of dealing with Supes. While waiting for the drama and political comments aside,The boysshould remain as satirical as Quaid dressed as his onscreen partner. More: The Boys: How Hughie Changed Butchers’ Relationship With Ryan Source: Jack Quaid/ Instagram Why WandaVision’s TV signal dies in episode 7

About the Author Josh Plainse

(180 published articles)

Josh Plainse is an author, journalist, avid reader, and film and television fanatic based in Wisconsin. After earning a BA in English from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, he embarked on a career as a freelance writer, providing content for a number of different websites including Bookstr.com, Mandatory.com and Comingsoon. .net. Josh works for Screen Rant covering the latest in entertainment news while pursuing the endless dream of becoming an established novelist and screenwriter. Josh would credit characters like Goku, Han Solo, Simba, and Maximus Decimus Meridius not only for teaching him to be a man, but also instilling an affinity for storytelling in him. It was this relentless obsession that drove him to seek opportunities that inform, entertain, and inspire others. Beyond that, he occasionally enjoys Spotted Cow (kudos to New Glarus Brewing Company), doing push-ups, and wearing denim jackets on Tatooine. Contact Josh directly: plainse (at) gmail (dot) com. More from Josh Plainse







