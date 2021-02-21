Vegan Fashion Week launches the first permanent multi-brand vegan showroom Vegan Fashion Library





Vegan Fashion Week launched the first permanent vegan multi-brand showroom Vegan Fashion Library in downtown Los Angeles. The platform has revolved its original concept to support ethical fashion designers and showcase the most innovative materials available, including apple, cactus and pineapple leather. Sylven New York, an ethical luxury footwear brand handcrafted in Italy; Bohema Clothing, an ethical streetwear fashion brand from Poland; Kapok knot, an ethical alternative to cruelty-induced goose down jackets based in Japan; and Alligator, a brand of cruelty-free accessories owned by women from Chile. Sylven New York seeks to create the most ethical luxury shoes on the planet by rethinking the shoe from the inside out through the use of Apple leather. Apple leather is a vegan material made from ethically sourced organic apple waste. Craftsmanship, luxury and sustainability are equal fundamentals at Sylven New York. Precisely everything from the factory, the hard shoe, and even the apple waste to the Apple leather come from the Tuscan region of Italy. Bohema Clothing conveys its expression of art through an ethical lens as the first Polish streetwear brand to create shoes from DESSERTO Cactus Leather, a vegan leather fabric made from cactus plants. Founded by Sebastian Szypua, Bohema produces quality, sustainable footwear that is handcrafted from 100% vegan materials, including pineapple and apple leathers. Kapok knot, is a Japanese-based, trendy farmhouse craft vegan brand. Vegan Fashion Week and Kapok Knot have collaborated to release an avant-garde vegan kimono-style jacket, the Haori, with performance warmth and eco-friendly solutions. Replacing traditional down with plant-based insulation, each jacket saves the feathers of around 30 geese. Part of the profits will be donated to animal rights organizations. Alligator is a PETA certified vegan brand owned by women, offering stylish, versatile and sophisticated accessories. Individually manufactured in Santiago de Chile, Cocodrilo prides itself on maintaining a high standard of quality in its materials without resorting to the exploitation of other living things. Eager to inspire women in the workforce, Cocodrilo organizes a quality fashion lifestyle not tinged with animal cruelty and activism against inequalities in the workplace. In addition to the showroom, the ethical platform launched an online store as a premium shopping destination for fashion-savvy consumers looking for a global selection of vegan designers. Designers include Sylven New York, Bohema, Enda New York, Benedetti Life, Julien Esteves Berthier and The Sweet TraveLife. You can find more information about the designers here. Vegan Fashion WeekTM is the world’s leading ethical fashion movement founded in 2019 by ethical fashion expert and creative director Emmanuelle Rienda. The concepts of single message and countercultural philosophy highlight the leading innovators in fashion, lifestyle and intersectionality. Vegan Fashion Week seeks to disrupt the status quo with

its concept and its global impact and leads the way in synchronizing sustainability and ethics in the fashion world. For more information, visit www.veganfashionlibrary.com and www.veganfashionweek.org.

