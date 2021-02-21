Connect with us

Hailey Bieber looks ethereal in a chic tropical mini dress

She has worked for some of the biggest fashion houses in the world.

And Hailey Bieber put her modeling prowess to good use on Saturday by showcasing a stylish display while showing off the La Medusa bags in a Versace 2021 photoshoot.

Justin Bieber’s wife, 24, looked sublime as she floated in a minidress surrounded by handbags and jellyfish, for a campaign video shared by the luxury fashion brand.

Magical: Hailey Bieber put her modeling prowess to good use on Saturday by flaunting a stylish display while showing off the La Medusa bags in a Versace 2021 photoshoot

Her statement outfit featured a multi-layered hem in tropical hues and an orange harness.

She teased a glimpse of her black bra as she clung to a pastel blue purse that featured a yellow chain.

Hailey’s wet tresses were slicked back into braids as she rocked full makeup.

Versace captioned the star’s Instagram video, “ Eternal Beauty – Medusa appears in the designs of artists from all eras.

Stylish: Justin Bieber's wife, 24, looked sublime as she floated in a minidress surrounded by handbags and jellyfish for a campaign video shared by the luxury fashion brand

“It’s an awesome image that attracts desire and drives away negativity.

Each bag is decorated with a central medusa plaque. @haileybieber floats surrounded by La Medusa bags.

Also on Saturday, Justin, 26, shared a beloved snap with his wife.

He wore a cream knit sweater and black skinny jeans while protecting his face with a Chance The Rapper cap.

All in the details: Her statement outfit featured a multi-layered hem in tropical hues and an orange harness

Fashionista: She teased a glimpse of her black bra as she clung to a pastel blue handbag with a yellow chain and herd-wet braids were slicked back into plaits

Hailey wrapped her arms around her partner while sporting an equally comfy cream knit sweater and white cargo pants.

Her caramel hair fell in a natural wave and she sublimated her face with light makeup.

Justin wrote in the accompanying caption: ‘Remember how to smile good @chancetherapper. ”

The hit post comes after the duos sold their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion for $ 7,955,000 – more than half a million less than the one Justin bought the property for, according to insiders who spoke to . TMZ.

Sweet: Also on Saturday, Justin, 26, shared a photo with his wife as he wore a cream knit sweater and black skinny jeans while protecting his face with a Chance The Rapper cap.

'Don't forget to smile': Hailey wrapped her arms around her partner while sporting an equally comfortable cream knit sweater and white cargo pants

They landed a massive $ 25.8 million mansion in the upscale Beverly Park community of Los Angeles last fall, which will likely be their next home.

Back in October 2020, Justin posted photos on Instagram offering to make offers for his home directly on the social media platform.

He even offered to sell it as is with all the furniture if he had an acceptable buyer.

The 1930s colonial-style home in Monterey spans over 6,100 square feet and includes a library, home theater, state-of-the-art kitchen and wine vendor.

Wow! The hit message comes after the duo sold their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom abode for $ 7,955,000 - more than half a million less than Justin bought the property, according to insiders who spoke to TMZ

While quite the lavish space, the Bieber’s new pad gives their starting mansion a modest look.

The house is located in Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community in the mountains above Beverly Hills, at 11k square feet, it’s almost twice the size of their previous dig.

The mansion has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and sits on a 2.5 acre estate.

The estate includes a swimming pool with infinity edges, sufficient lawn for a soccer field and a tennis court.

Fancy: They landed a massive $ 25.8 million mansion in the upscale Los Angeles community of Beverly Park last fall, which will likely be their next home

