Hailey Bieber looks ethereal in a chic tropical mini dress

She has worked for some of the biggest fashion houses in the world.

And Hailey Bieber put her modeling prowess to good use on Saturday by showcasing a stylish display while showing off the La Medusa bags in a Versace 2021 photoshoot.

Justin Bieber’s wife, 24, looked sublime as she floated in a minidress surrounded by handbags and jellyfish, for a campaign video shared by the luxury fashion brand.

Her statement outfit featured a multi-layered hem in tropical hues and an orange harness.

She teased a glimpse of her black bra as she clung to a pastel blue purse that featured a yellow chain.

Hailey’s wet tresses were slicked back into braids as she rocked full makeup.

Versace captioned the star’s Instagram video, “ Eternal Beauty – Medusa appears in the designs of artists from all eras.

“It’s an awesome image that attracts desire and drives away negativity.

Each bag is decorated with a central medusa plaque. @haileybieber floats surrounded by La Medusa bags.

Also on Saturday, Justin, 26, shared a beloved snap with his wife.

He wore a cream knit sweater and black skinny jeans while protecting his face with a Chance The Rapper cap.

Hailey wrapped her arms around her partner while sporting an equally comfy cream knit sweater and white cargo pants.

Her caramel hair fell in a natural wave and she sublimated her face with light makeup.

Justin wrote in the accompanying caption: ‘Remember how to smile good @chancetherapper. ”

The hit post comes after the duos sold their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion for $ 7,955,000 – more than half a million less than the one Justin bought the property for, according to insiders who spoke to . TMZ.

They landed a massive $ 25.8 million mansion in the upscale Beverly Park community of Los Angeles last fall, which will likely be their next home.

Back in October 2020, Justin posted photos on Instagram offering to make offers for his home directly on the social media platform.

He even offered to sell it as is with all the furniture if he had an acceptable buyer.

The 1930s colonial-style home in Monterey spans over 6,100 square feet and includes a library, home theater, state-of-the-art kitchen and wine vendor.

While quite the lavish space, the Bieber’s new pad gives their starting mansion a modest look.

The house is located in Beverly Park, an exclusive gated community in the mountains above Beverly Hills, at 11k square feet, it’s almost twice the size of their previous dig.

The mansion has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and sits on a 2.5 acre estate.

The estate includes a swimming pool with infinity edges, sufficient lawn for a soccer field and a tennis court.