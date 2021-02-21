Emma Willis defends her son Aces’ individual sartorial sense after pink top





Emma Willis loves the individuality of her son Aces (Photo: Emma Willis / Instagram) Emma Willis has once again championed the unique sartorial sense of her son Aces and refuses to take away his individuality. The Voice UK host shared a photo of eight-year-old Ace wearing a pink cropped top and long blonde hair in October. Ace has been hailed as a style icon and praised for breaking gender stereotypes, while Emma, ​​married to Busted frontman Matt Willis, previously admitted she was overwhelmed with the support. As Ace continues to speak out in her social media posts, the TV presenter has defended her young son against criticism. Say what you want from me, I’m big enough to take it by the chin. But when you get comments like that about your kids, it just makes the Hulk wanna go out and scream at the world, Emma told The Suns Fabulous magazine. She continued: I am so protective of my children and he was just a young boy speaking the way he wanted. I thought, haven’t you watched 80’s dance movies? All the boys were wearing crop tops and that was cool! He is very individual, he dresses as he wants and he is really happy to do it. Why would I try to delete this? Ace has been praised for breaking gender stereotypes (Photo: @emmawillisofficial, Instagram)

Emma’s three children are happy to speak out (Photo: @emmawillisofficial, Instagram) Emma, ​​44, went on to describe some of the negative responses as a big eye-opener as Ace always dressed the way he wanted. So it got me thinking a lot about the stereotypes and the madness that a boy, just because he has long hair and wears pink, be mistaken for a girl, she said.

Emma and husband Matt Willis share three children (Photo: PA) Earlier this month Emma shared a photo of all of them three of her children speaking for Children’s Mental Health Week. She explained in the caption: Raised in exactly the same way, but very unique. My teenager before his time, my baby boss and my rainbow boy. This week I saw them discuss and explore their own sanity with their teachers and classmates and I couldn’t be more proud. More: Emma Willis

I don’t remember going through anything like this when I was in school, but it is so obviously necessary for our children, so that their little minds can begin to understand their thoughts, feelings and emotions and that ‘they feel comfortable expressing them. Emma is also the mother of Isabelle, 11, and Trixie Grace, 4, whom she shares with her husband Matt. Do you have a showbiz story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page, we love to hear from you. MORE: Emma Willis Wouldn’t Have Handled Her Pregnancy Very Well During A Pandemic

MORE: Emma Willis shares cute photo of three kids speaking out for Children’s Mental Health Week











