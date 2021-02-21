The best fashion of the Arabian Cup 2021





DUBAI: Fashion campaigns continue to roll for Malika El-Maslouhi. The Moroccan-Italian model has been selected to star in the new Zadig & Voltaire spring 2021 campaign, photographed by fashion photographer Fred Meylan. Appearing alongside models Nina Marker and Milla Manon, the semi-Arab runway appears wearing key pieces from the latest summer offering from Paris-based Swedish designer Cecilia Bnstrms, made entirely from natural materials and certified to be environmentally friendly. For the campaign, the 22-year-old posed on the shores of the Côte Dazur wearing a cream-colored tuxedo jacket paired with matching pants, as well as a black blouse tucked into leather pants accessorized with a shark tooth necklace in another snap. The trio of looks was completed with a flowing green dress with long sleeves that ties at the neck. Malika El-Maslouhi plays in the Zadig & Voltaire spring 2021 campaign. (Provided) Crashed some waves with @ninamarker for @zadigetvoltaire whattaadayyy !!! lots of fun with the whole film crew, thanks for inviting me (sic) to write the model on Instagram. The rising star, born in Milan to an Italian mother and a Moroccan father, is certainly one to watch closely. El-Maslouhi made her modeling debut at the age of 18 and has since captivated the fashion industry. In addition to decorating the catwalks of legendary fashion houses that most models can only dream of, like Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Jacquemus among others, the fashion star has also appeared in international campaigns for Off-White and Lanvin. . And it looks like she’s not letting the global health pandemic slow her down. In fact, she’s been busier than ever, despite the restrictions COVID-19 brought. In addition to her latest work with Zadig & Voltaire, the model has also recently appeared in campaigns for Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein Swim, Jacquemus and Mango alongside fellow Moroccan model Nora Attal. On the editorial side, El-Maslouhi has a lot to his credit, including Vogue Russia, British Vogue and Dazed Magazine. She was also selected as the cover star of the last edition of Elle France. El-Maslouhi alongside other stars, including an Algerian part Hayett McCarthy, a Moroccan-Italian Rawiyaa Madkouri and an Egyptian Leila Karim Greiss represent a new generation of women from the Middle East and North Africa who are breaking down barriers in The fashion industry. The newcomers are joining more established names such as semi-Moroccan Imaan Hammam and Attal as well as Dutch-American-Palestinian sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.







