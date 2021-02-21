Emma Willis defends the individual sartorial sense of her son Aces: Why try to suppress this?





Emma Willis has said she refuses to take away the individuality of her son Aces. In October, the presenter shared a rare photo of her little style icon Ace, in which the eight-year-old wore a cropped pink t-shirt, blue baggy jeans, and wore her blonde hair long. While The voice The host was widely praised for breaking gender stereotypes by sharing the photo, with some critics questioning his choice of clothing. Talk to Fabulous, Willis said the backlash left her feeling like the Incredible Hulk and wanting to scream at the world. I am so protective of my children and he was just a young boy speaking the way he wanted, she said. I thought, haven’t you watched 80’s dance movies? All the boys were wearing crop tops and that was cool! Describing Ace as very individual, she continued: He dresses however he wants and he’s really happy to do it. Why would I try to delete this? The response was a big eye-opener because to me he’s just Ace, he’s my son and that’s how he always has been. So it made me think a lot about the stereotypes and the madness that a boy, just because he has long hair and wears pink, be mistaken for a girl. Independent Culture Newsletter The best of movies, music, TV and radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best of movies, music, TV and radio straight to your inbox every week Willis has previously admitted to finding the answer to Aces’ photo overwhelming, explaining: He’s just my son in a pink top. And for me, it’s kind of normal. The presenter has three children, Isabelle, 11, Ace, eight, and Trixie, four, with Busted musician Matt Willis.

