Fashion
10 fascinating items, gifts, and clothing celebrating Super Bowl LV teams
CLEVELAND, Ohio Two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV. Focus – a bobblehead, gifts and apparel maker has come out with hundreds of items celebrating the teams. Gone are the days when we only had a hoodie, cap and shirt or two to represent our teams. Offers range from crazy knickknacks and baby outfits, to a variety of shoes and more.
Here’s a look at 10 items Foco has on sale for Bucs and Chiefs fans. (Note: Inventory varies, and links to corresponding items vary in size for most items. Items for other teams are also available.)
Tampa Bay Women’s Buccaneers Glitter Double Buckle Sandals
Characteristics: Slip-on style, Allover silver glitter design and two adjustable buckle straps.
Cost: $ 35, pre-order. More information on Buccaneers sandals here
Kansas City Chiefs Women’s Sequin Fur Moccasins
Features: Glitter accents all over with faux fur lining on the top of the foot and a grippy, sturdy outsole.
Closed design, round toe.
Cost: $ 25. More information on the Chiefs slippers here.
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Champions 3ft Bobblehead
Features: Foco presents this as a super-sized superstar. The Bucs quarterback will be pictured holding a soccer ball with a championship ring on top of the base. The bobblehead is made and painted by hand.
Cost: $ 1,600, pre-order. More info on the oversized Brady figure here.
Kansas City Chiefs Day of the Dead Doll
Features: The bobblehead is approximately 8 inches tall and depicts a skeleton wearing a sombrero playing the guitar. For those who like a funky flavor with their allegiance. It is made and painted by hand.
Cost: $ 40. Learn more about the Chiefs Day of the Dead figure
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Champions Unicorn Soft Toy
Features: Standing approximately 10 inches, this unicorn is ready to do whatever unicorns do. It is embroidered with the commemorative championship logo and has metallic pink clogs and horn.
Cost: $ 20, pre-order. More information on the Buccaneers Unicorn here.
Kansas City Chiefs Camo Water Shoes
Features: Water shoes improve your beach play a bit. The polyester shoes have a textured outsole and a closed round toe design.
Cost: $ 20. More information on the Chiefs men’s water shoe here.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV champions garden gnome
Features: This garden sentry is approximately 8 inches tall and features the Memorial Championship logo on his hat. Hes holding a miniature championship ring. It is made and painted by hand.
Cost: $ 35, pre-order. More information on the Buccaneers gnome here.
Kansas City Chiefs Holiday Knitted Dog Sweater
Features: If you can style with logo embellished clothing, why can’t your dog? The outfit is made of acrylic and has two openings for the legs.
Cost: $ 20. More information on the Chiefs dog sweater here.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Champions Glitter Canvas Low Top Shoes
Features: The shoes have all-over glitter canvas and a closed round toe design.
Cost: $ 45, pre-order. More information on the Buccaneers canvas low shoes here.
Kansas City Chiefs Family Baby Vacation Pajamas
Features: The zippered pajama jumpsuit keeps your little one warm. The polyester outfit has front kangaroo storage pockets, cuffed sleeves and pant legs. Designed for vacation photos.
Cost: $ 30. Learn more about the Chiefs Family Vacation Pajamas
