How to dress like Anya Taylor-Joy’s Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit





Way of life Sunday February 21, 2021, 11:05 am Update Sunday February 21, 2021, 1:39 p.m. The Queen's Gambit on Netflix was the hit of the latter part of 2020. In addition to watching the show, people have enthusiastically taken to Google to find out more about the history of chess players who inspired protagonist Beth Harmon's (Anya Taylor-Joy) young chess master. Sales of chess games have exploded, as has research into how to play the game itself. Call us superficial, but our main focus was one thing: how to replicate her fabulous wardrobe? Anya Taylor-Joy in the Queen's Game Yes, as the hero of the story she was riddled with flaws – an addict and socially awkward. Nonetheless, thanks to costume designer Gabriele Binder's reproduction of the most elegant aspects of mid-60s fashion, Beth Harmon always looked cool, chic and collectable. Classic style with subtle chess patterns Additionally, the occasional use of sixties dress styles – A-line dresses, high waisted mini skirts, capri pants – Binder underscored young Beth Harmon's passion for chess by bringing in chess motifs for much of the game. of her wardrobe. Our heroine was dressed mostly in black and white (or black and tan), or, when she was in color, in squares and checks to remind us of a chess board. Binder features' 60s style icons such as Edie Sedgwick and Audrey Hepburn to light up Beth's look – you can see the latter in Beth's penchant for black high-necked sweaters, cat glasses and Mary shoes. Jane, as well as her penchant for outerwear. : her superb coats always pair with her gloves and hats. Delightfully, as fashion goes, Beth Harmon's look has a timeless quality, meaning you can recreate her wardrobe without looking like you're indulging in cos-play. Here's how. In broad strokes, some brands capture Ms. Harmon's classic and well-tailored style. We recommend French brand Sandro, or, closer to home, Reiss, for clean lines and effortless style. Beth Harmon's beauty routine Classic glamor makeup Anya Taylor-Joy is a former model, so she has some natural advantages in creating her put together look. That aside, she goes through several iterations of makeup in the Queen's Gambit to finish with this look: the classic Hollywood starlet. To replicate, apply a matte red lipstick, such as MAC Russian Red 18. Winged eyeliner from the 60s can be achieved with liquid and flashing eyeliner, like this (also MAC), but for the less sure of the hand, a thick kohl the pencil is more forgiving. Get the proper Bambi look with the addition of thick false lashes, then pair your look with the light reflecting shimmer of a champagne face powder, like this shiny Illamasqua, 27.20. What about that beautiful brassy hair? Achieve it – albeit temporarily – with this incredible hair color from Christophe Robin, 31,20. Beth Harmon – recreate her best looks Anya Taylor-Joy in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit Anya Taylor-Joy in the Queen's Game Anya Taylor-Joy in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit Lounging in Tulum, chess is always on Beth Harmon's mind – a gingham swimsuit is hardly a subtle reminder of those 64 black and white squares. This beautiful, flattering piece from Solid & Striped is a dead ringtone for the Tulum swimsuit – for 75. After a halter gingham version? Other Stories has a nice one, for 55. Pair it with a Lands' End luxury dress for ultimate relaxation, 60. Anya Taylor-Joy in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit And that gingham pattern was also present at the US chess championships, when Beth stepped in its stride as a serious international contender. With a full skirt and a flattering feminine silhouette, this Sleeper gingham linen dress is very similar, 166.60. This Phase 8, 59 houndstooth dress is more wintery (and wallet-friendly), if not quite as literal. Anya Taylor-Joy in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit Peter Pan collars are all the rage in 2021, anyway, but the black and white of this dress is particularly dramatic and is great for framing the face. The Queen's Gambit Approved: Sandro Anya Taylor-Joy in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit

