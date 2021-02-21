Connect with us

Jaimie Alexander is a baby in blue jeans as Thor’s actress goes shopping in a denim dress

Jaimie Alexander is a baby in blue jeans as Thor: Love and Thunder actress goes shopping in a denim dress

By D. Lawrance for Daily Mail Australia

Posted: | Update:

She is just one of the many Hollywood stars who call Australia home at the moment.

And Jaimie Alexander made the most of her time in Sydney on Sunday, with the 36-year-old American actress stepping out for retail therapy in Paddington.

The Blindspot actress looked chic in a blue denim dress for the Oxford Street exit.

Shop Until You Drop: Jaimie Alexander [pictured] made the most of her time in Sydney on Sunday, with the 36-year-old American actress stepping out for retail therapy in Paddington

Actress Thor teamed the maxi dress with a pair of white sneakers and traveled light, carrying only a black leather handbag.

Jaimie’s short cropped raven braids were swept away from her thin features and her eyes were shielded from the summery highlights with a pair of dark undertones.

She browsed through several sale items before leaving the store empty-handed.

Baby in blue jeans! The Blindspot actress looked chic in a blue denim dress for the Oxford Street exit

Accessories: Actress Thor teamed the maxi dress with a pair of white sneakers and traveled light, carrying only a black leather handbag

Jaimie's short cropped raven braids have been swept away from her thin features and her eyes have been shielded from the summer glare with a pair of dark undertones.

Jaimie was seen arriving in Sydney on January 26, ahead of filming for the Marvel sequel Thor: Love And Thunder.

The actress is back in the role of Sif for the fourth installment of the franchise.

As reported by Deadline, she will not only be returning in the Thor movies, but she is also likely to appear on the next offshoot of the Disney + Loki series.

No sale: she browsed several sale items before leaving the store empty-handed

Far From Home: Jaimie was seen arriving in Sydney on January 26, ahead of filming for Marvel's sequel Thor: Love And Thunder

Jaimie first played Sif in Thor in 2011, before returning to the role of Thor: The Dark World two years later.

She was not included in the third installment of 2017, Thor: Ragnarok, which is considered the best of the series so far.

The buzz for the new film, which will be directed by Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi, has already been high, as it will feature Oscar-winning Natalie Portman, who has been in Australia for several months, taking on the role of Thor.

In Demand: As reported by Deadline, she will not only return in the Thor movies, but is also likely to appear on the next offshoot of the Disney + Loki series

Series veteran: Jaimie first portrayed Sif in Thor in 2011, before reprising the role of Thor: The Dark World two years later

Hollywood actors have arrived in Australia en masse recently, with many American studios taking advantage of the country’s relatively low COVID rates.

In addition to locals like Chris Hemsworth and Nicole Kidman who choose to shoot in their home country, director Benjamin Millepied, married to Natalie Portman, has also started work on his film adaptation of the opera Carmen, which stars Elsa Pataky and Paul Mescal.

Production of the Netflix series Pieces of Her has also moved from Canada to Sydney due to coronavirus fears.

The drama, starring Australian actress Toni Collette, is expected to create 400 local jobs and contribute an estimated $ 58 million to the New South Wales economy.

George Miller’s $ 60 million fantasy drama Three Thousand Years of Longing is set in Sydney’s northern suburbs starring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.

Heroine: Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Oscar winner Natalie Portman, who has been in Australia for several months, taking on the role of Thor. Seen here in the 2011 original

