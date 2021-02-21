NYFW’s craziest fall 2021 shoes – Footwear News





New York Fashion Week was much quieter than it has been in previous seasons, as it has reverted to being mostly virtual. But there were still a number of statement shoes on hand, and the post-pandemic world seems to be heading for bold fashion instead of more conventional fashion. From head to toe, several designers have presented bold looks for their latest collections, and many have continued the tradition of collaborating with shoe designers to create innovative and memorable shoes. Below is a look at five of the craziest shoes seen at New York Fashion Week for Fall 21. 1. Ulla Johnson Ulla Johnson was one of the most notable designers of the Fall 21 season, bringing us some daring shoes in the form of boots and heels. The designer played with suspenders and texture for her mid-high boots and hybrid pumps. Related

Ulla Johnson’s fall 21 collection featured hybrid heels with bold straps paired with colorful tights. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson Johnson’s stacked heels with a leather upper with self-tie laces and hiker-inspired stretch cords were among New York Fashion Week’s most daring shoes. The designer paired each pump with a bold lace bodycon, showing us that taking fashion risks can be fun if done with the right ratio of color and texture. 2. Christian Cowan Christian Cowan’s fall 21 collection didn’t disappoint as the designer brought in his usual sense of bold style. Instead of a show, Cowan’s glamorous pieces were shown by means of a fashion film. Entitled “A Fashion Thing,” the star-studded cast included Paris Hilton, “Saturday Night Live” comedians Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang, as well as models such as Aqua Parios, Justine Skye and Parker Kit Hill at the Pierre Hotel in New York. York. .

Christian Cowan has teamed up with Giuseppe Zanotti for a series of bold heels. CREDIT: Adrienne Raquel for Christian Cowan The designer teamed up with Giuseppe Zanotti for a series of statement-worthy heels and boots for Fall 21. The collection included the duo’s iconic watch sandals that made their runway debut in Spring 19, as well as Zanotti’s cantilever heeled sandals adorned with crystals and sequins. 3. Hill Road Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada continues to be one of the emerging designers pushing fashion into the future using leftover materials from previous seasons. For Fall 21, the collection included reused t-shirts from the Kantamanto market in Ghana, Africa, as well as ornate shoes with fabric trims. While Taymour stuck to sneakers for the latest collection, the casual shoes were worthy of a statement thanks to their bold graphics, recycled hues and trims.

The Collina Strada sneakers for fall 21 featured fabric trims. CREDIT: Hill Road / Splash Additionally, Collina Strada announced a partnership with TheRealReal, where pieces unfit for the site will be reused in clothing, including crop tops, pants and dresses. 4. Proenza Schouler Proenza Schouler said the thong heel gets nowhere. For fall 21, the New York fashion house has revisited the trendy sandal for fall by combining the heel with leather leggings. Sandals with tights seem to have a permanent theme for the next year, leaving room for you to wear your favorite heeled sandals even when the temperatures drop.

Proenza Schouler pairs thong heels with leather tights. CREDIT: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler Shown as a runway film, the Proenza Schouler Fall 21 runway show also featured a series of comfy slippers. One pair was modeled by Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff. 5. R13 R13’s punk aesthetic seemed more appropriate than ever given the tumultuous year. The shoes in the collection, in particular, were worthy of a statement, literally.

R13 channeled their usual sense of punk style for Fall 21 with bold boots and sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of R13 In the form of chunky boots and sneakers, the R13 shoes featured DIY-inspired scribbles, including ornate obscenities on the upper. The brand was one of the few that stayed true to the platform’s silhouette for the coming season. The height increasing shoe has become a leading style thanks to its shape and comfort.

