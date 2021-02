Millie Mackintosh’s Plunging Evening Dress is a Real Show

February 21, 2021 – 16:10 GMT



Nichola murphy Made In Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh looked stunning in a leopard-print plunge dress by Rixo for a night out with hubby Hugo Taylor.

With rare date nights amid the coronavirus pandemic, Millie Mackintosh makes sure she makes the most of her romantic evening at home with her husband Hugo taylor. SEE: 19 intimate photos of famous parents with their adorable newborn babies The old one Made in Chelsea The star posed for a mirror selfie which she shared on her Instagram Stories, modeling a beautiful blue maxi dress and matching Soru hoops. Sharing the credits for her outfit, Millie wrote: “Date night [heart] wearing @rixo * gifted. The cute leopard print dress features balloon sleeves, a wrap waist, ruffled V-neck and a split leg – perfect for spring. Loading the player … WATCH: Spring fashion inspiration from Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and more We were able to find the exact dress online, and it sells for £ 265, but if you’re into a bargain, the brand’s similar blue silk-blend ‘Anja’ dress is currently on sale for £ 200, up from £ 365. It looks like Millie isn’t short of dresses to choose from if her dressing room is any indication. In the background of her photo, several floral and sequined dresses hung in a wardrobe, while shelves holding beautiful heels stood in a corner of the room – one wonders if she was wearing any for her date. -you! SHOP: The most stylish face masks RELATED: 15 Best Pastel Coats For Spring: From Marks & Spencer To ASOS & New Look Millie wore a gorgeous Rixo dress in a photo taken in her dressing room BUY NOW One accessory that Millie never goes without is, of course, her engagement ring that Hugo gave him in July 2017 during a Greek party. The star’s vintage flower halo engagement ring is a unique design that Queensmith Master Jewelers valued between £ 30,000 and £ 40,000, they told the Daily mail. While it’s not obvious in her last photo, Millie previously gave fans a closer look at the dazzling diamond when she took part in the “Show me a photo of…” challenge. Blue leopard print dress, £ 200, Rixo @ The Outnet BUY NOW The adoring mum-of-one beamed with happiness in the return photo as she showed off the huge boulder on her left hand, which she paired with a white bikini. Millie and Hugo went on to have a beautiful wedding in June 2018 at Whithurst Park in West Sussex, and they are now proud parents of their daughter Sienna. SHOP: 10 Things We Bet Holly Willoughby Will Wear This Spring The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles our editors like and approve. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







