Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey: UW wins and draws Notre-Dame





The No.5 Wisconsin Badgers (15-8-1 overall, 13-6-0-0-1-1 Big Ten) had a successful weekend against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-12-1 overall, 8-10-1-2-2-1 Big Ten), winning Friday night and tie Saturday night in dramatic fashion. Saturday’s game was a back-and-forth one that saw the Badgers enter the third period with a 3-1 lead. This season, Wisconsin hadn’t won a game (13-0) in the lead after two periods so everything seemed to be pretty normal, right? Wrong! Halfway through the third period, the Irish scored two goals in less than a minute to tie the game 3-3. Linus Weissbach put the Badgers back with nine minutes remaining, but three minutes later Notre-Dame again scored a pair of goals in under a minute to take the 5-4 lead. With an additional skater on the ice, the Badgers drew a draw in the offensive zone with just under 30 seconds left and Dylan Holloway won the face-off on the right against Ty Pelton-Byce who shot a goal ( see tweet above) with 26.8 seconds to play. regulation to send the game to overtime! Although they had to kill a penalty in the extra frame, the Badgers were able to force a tie with Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish ended up winning in the shootout, to gain the extra point in the Big Ten, which won’t really matter since the Big Ten don’t use points to decide anything due to the irregular number of matches the teams will have played. The Wisconsin players were understandably frustrated after the game as they thought they would win in the third period with a two-goal lead. With a two-goal lead in the third, you’d expect to win these games, Pelton-Byce said. It’s a bitter feeling, Ty Emberson said after the game of a third period lead. On Friday night, the tables were turned and Notre-Dame was the team that lost a two-goal lead. Barely 31 seconds into the game, the Fighting Irish stepped onto the field and scored again eight minutes later to have a 2-0 lead going into the second period. Someone must have made a hell of a speech in the locker room in the first intermission and the Badgers scored two goals in the second period, then Weissbach scored two himself (career points No. 100 and 101) in the third period for give UW the 4. -2 win. Robbie Beydoun stopped 29 of 31 shots on Friday for the win in the net while Cameron Rowe made 31 saves (of 36 shots) on Saturday and made a few key saves in overtime to preserve the tie. Cole Caufield scored twice over the weekend, pushing his nationwide lead tally to 19 and Pelton-Byce had four points on Saturday (two goals, two assists), his first four-point game as a Badger, and had six points (two goals, four assists) on the weekend. He has now scored 17 points in his last 11 games. Holloway had three assists on Saturday (and four for the weekend), which gave him 21 assists over the season.

