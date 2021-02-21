Trendy designer couple launch bold new clothing line Toccin expands

NOTThe new York-based husband and wife design team Michael and Alex Toccin have launched a new clothing line called LDT. It will be sold exclusively in 85 Dillards stores across the country and online at Dillards.com.

Dillards stores are currently located in 29 states coast to coast, including Texas (with locations in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, and Fort Worth).

If the name sounds familiar to you, theTOCCIN NY the brand is presented to bothSaksandNeiman Marcus.The new LDT line is expected to expand recognition of the Toccin name across the country, presenting the duo’s creations to a whole new audience. It offers a fresh take on American fashion with a powerfully feminine style. You will notice nods at the details of 1960s and 1990s fashion.

LDT builds on this couples ability to translate style and trends into pieces that women can wear, whatever the occasion, every day of the week. Named after their daughter, Liv Dakota Toccin, LDT is meant to evoke a sense of youthful joy.

The new LDT line is available in select Dillard stores as well as online.

To find out more, we ask Michael and Alex Toccin a few questions in this PaperCity exclusive.

PaperCity: Where do you start in your design?

Michael: I turn to Alex as a muse for her opinion and advice on what she wants to wear everyday and then explore fabrics, the latest trends, new silhouettes and proportions to bring our ideas to life. Each collection is attentive to a woman’s body, her daily needs and what she wants to wear to feel good about herself.

Alex: We really think of our customer first and their wants and needs. It is always on our minds during the creative process and the determining factor in creating the best possible product.

PC: The colors of the LDT line range from bright and colorful colors to wardrobe basics in khaki, white and black. Why such a wide range?

Alex: It is extremely important for us to create a collection that exudes joy and happiness as this is the real DNA of the brand, but we also like to include classic colourways like black, white and khaki which can be perfectly combined. integrate into your wardrobe.

Michael: LDT also incorporates custom novelty prints each season that connect vibrant colors with neutrals. Focused on geometric shapes and modern design. We want our brand to make women smile.

LDT includes wardrobe basics in khaki, white and black with bold pops of color.

PC: You designed the label to be timeless, easy to wear and at an affordable price. Why is partnering with Dillard’s a great way to expand brand recognition in the national market?

Michael: Alex and I loved creating a dialogue with our community through our Instagram platform, and Dillard allows us to expand this community and reach an even more diverse group of women.

Alex: We couldn’t be more grateful to partner with Dillard’s as they give us an incredible platform as an online brand, as well as a presence in nearly 100 stores across the country. Thanks to their support and guidance, we really got to know the Dillard woman and we are excited to seize this opportunity in the market.

PC: You are both originally from Florida and transplanted in New York. How did these very different places influence your fashion?

Alex: Our Florida roots have enabled us to respond to Dillard’s customer by understanding the Southern customer and their climate-related needs. We know she’s not afraid of color or prints, and loves clothes with ease, pieces that make her horny to get dressed in the morning.

Michael: Our stay in New York allowed us to be surrounded by inspiration on a daily basis, and we are fortunate to have received a fashion education at one of the best fashion schools in the world (Parsons). New York has given us an edge and functionality to our designs that we believe translate into what women around the world need.

Our own personal style has changed dramatically over time. However, we always refer to our stay in Orlando and Miami and the spirit of those environments.

TOCCIN NY spring look book was launched, and LTD is now available in select Dillards stores and online at Dillards.com.