Fashion
Gundogan and De Bruyne start as Stones marks century of Premier League appearances
Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne return to City’s starting XI for our game at Arsenal this afternoon.
Gundogan, who won the Premier League Player of the Month award after a blistering January, missed our victory at Everton with a groin problem.
And De Bruynes’ 10-minute cameo at Goodison Park was his first appearance for a month after suffering a hamstring injury.
John Stones does his 100e Premier League appearance for the club, as Pep Guardiola makes five changes to his starting squad.
Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also back, with Phil Foden, Rodri, Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte on the bench.
Sergio Aguero is among the substitutes again as he continues his comeback after an injured year.
Nathan Ake is the only senior absent. The Dutch defender, who hasn’t played since our Boxing Day win over Newcastle, is not yet in top form and remains in Manchester to continue his recovery period.
City team
XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling
Submarines: Steffen, Walker, Jesus, Aguero, Laporte, Rodrigo, Torres, Mendy, Foden
Arsenal team
XI: Leno, Bellerin, Tenant, Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Pepe, Aubameyang
Submarines: Ryan, Cédric, David Luiz, Gabriel, Ceballos, Willian, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette
City tactics
There is no natural and unmistakable striker in City’s starting XI today, with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero on the bench.
This means that a false 9 will be used, with flexibility and fluidity in vital attack areas.
Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne have all played this role for City in the past, as has Ilkay Gundogan, our Premier League top scorer with 11 in his last 12.
Regardless of who has that responsibility, City will play a 4-3-3 formation, with possession of the ball central to our approach.
Arsenal, with former City assistant manager Mikel Arteta in charge, play a similar style. They will be looking to dominate possession and at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang they have one of the most powerful strikers in the league.
And Guardiola has no illusions about the difficulty of the task we are facing. In his pre-match press conference on Friday, he spoke about Arsenals’ dominance in recent weeks, saying: All I can say is that the last month or two have shown me that all managers need time.
They play better than the opponent in every game, as a manager you want the results you deserve, sometimes that doesn’t happen.
And in games, they are always better than the opponent when you analyze control of the game, creating chances and conceding little.
Well you have to play as good as you can with the ball and run a lot because they have an exceptional building set.
Today’s win would see City tie the club’s record of 11 straight away wins in all competitions and extend our remarkable winning streak to 18 games.
Statistics
City are the first top-tier team to win their first 10 games of a calendar year.
The win against Everton extended our record to 17 matches in all competitions, including 12 in the league.
We’re unbeaten in 24 competitive games since a 2-0 loss to Tottenham in November.
The loss to Spurs was the last time we were left behind in a Premier League game.
City can match the club’s record of 11 successive away wins in all competitions, set from May to November 2017.
We kept 22 clean sheets, more than any other team in the top five European leagues or the top four divisions in England.
lkayGundogan is our Premier League top scorer, with 11 goals in his last 12 appearances.
Man City official homepage and wallpapers
Get the official Manchester City homepage for your Chrome browser. Add the extension to your browser, for the latest news and wallpapers in your desktop tab.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]