Tropical-themed children’s fashion show takes over from THON

With mermaids, pirates, sharks and more, the children of the THON family paraded today in the children’s fashion show. This year the theme was Under the Sea and featured kids in fun and trendy ocean-themed outfits with bright, tropical music to match the theme.

Starting out on this underwater adventure, the Crimmel family, Keenan, Bender and Evans worked on the Under the Sea track from the Little Mermaid soundtrack.

Harper and Shiloh Crimmel were initially dressed in cute mermaid-themed dresses, fun glasses, and had a “stage” set filled with mermaid toys and other ocean plush toys. The girls changed their outfits for a few moments, one changing to a Moana-themed outfit and the other in a long, cute purple mermaid dress. After the Crimmels, Savannah Keenan came next, who posed in a cute blue outfit outside which made a nice change of scenery.

The Bender and Evans family were next, with Kimberly and Allison Bender dancing around their house in fun ocean-themed headdresses with bright blue and purple outfits. Aubrey Evans took a slightly different approach, dressed as Elsa, and gave a stunning performance with lots of twirling.

The second half of the fashion show featured the Schmidt, O’Toole, Engel-Herbert and Yohe families who worked on the catwalk while dancing to Where You Are from the Moana soundtrack.

Emily Schmidt wore a cute red crab hat and was dressed in a very colorful beach-themed outfit, and also invited her dog to run away with her. The Schmidt family dog ​​was dressed head to toe like a shark in the first half of their appearance, later transforming their furry friend into a mermaid look. Julia O’Toole was then dressed as Moana and had a very tropical background during her time on stage. She then transformed into a lovely burgundy look.

Madelyn Yohe was dressed in green and purple and made a short appearance dancing and walking the runway in her house. The Engel-Herbert family were next with Paula and Emma in bright yellow and orange fashion looks, with beautiful sunglasses and fishy headdresses. The girls were very cute and full of energy.

The final part of the fashion show featured the Pulaski, Hess, Regalado, Sunderhaus, Blanchard and Krodel families. This section also introduced the Bonn, Wilfong, Rodenhauser, Zanolini and Garcia families.

These kids danced on Surfin ‘USA by the Beach Boys. Initially, Devin and Trevor Pulaski wore very colorful and navy blue outfits. The kids also presented a fun crab today and danced during their time. Caroline Hess was also dressed as Moana and also had some nice accessories with her look.

Abagail, Naomi, Nehemiah and Samuel Regalado were all very tropical with one dressed as a crab and Nemo the fish. The other two children were dressed in red and green ruffled outfits. The Sunderhaus family had also dressed William as Nemo, with his older sisters dressed in cute purple and blue outfits with seashells and other ocean-themed accessories.

The Blanchard and Bonn families chose a pirate theme, with all of the children from both families dressed as pirates, and showed off ocean-themed props. The Boon family even asked his father to dress up and show his moves.

The last looks came from the Rodenhauser, Zanolini and Garcia families. Eliana Rodenhauser wore a light blue outfit and strutted along the catwalk with very sassy and fun looks. She also had her makeup on and had sparkly jewelry on her face. Lily and Caleb Zanolini wore shark hats and even swam in their outfits, really giving the ocean theme meaning. Finally, Josiah Garcia did his own thing and showed off some Penn State products and his basketball skills, while dancing to the music.

The fashion show ended with a final video featuring all the kids, dancing and modeling again to the song Surfin USA.