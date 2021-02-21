Fashion
Vijay Deverakonda came out with atypical sugarcane sneakers worth Rs 13K
Tollywood megastar Vijay Deverakonda is exploring Bollywood these days. He’s been signed up for a while and is busy shooting for it. This is the reason why it is seen so often in Mumbai.
Having previously starred in some of the biggest hits in the Telugu film industry including Pelli Choopulu, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, Taxiwala, dear comrade, and World famous lover, Vijay is a popular name. With over 10.8 million subscribers on Instagram, Vijaywill then be seen in Liger across from Ananya Pandey, where he will speak Hindi dialogues for a change.
Vijay will play the role of a kickboxer in the upcoming movie. Besides acting, Vijay is also interested in other things. When he’s not taking action, he talks passionately about the environment as he has talked about uranium sanctions in the past. He also launched his own clothing brand, called Rowdy Wear. The brand caters to both men and women with an aesthetic inspired by Vijay’s everyday style.
When it comes to Vijay’s outfits, her style can be defined as casual and functional. Over the past few months, he’s grown his hair and beard like the rest of us, and is often seen in comparable outfits. Her recent outfit was no different. Take a look at her outfit here:
He had stepped out in a loose black t-shirt with mustard shorts. As for his accessories, he had worn a matching beanie with a pair of sturdy shorts. To complete this look, he wore a pair of Nike Air Jordan 8 Retro SE. Take a look at the sneaker collection here:
The silhouette of the sneaker features a crossed strap on the laces. This sneaker is part of the coveted Air Jordan collection, this sneaker is a unique collector’s item. The color block looks like a candy cane, it also has pink, blue and yellow colourways. The sneaker is priced at $ 185, which comes to around Rs 13,000.
We love how Vijay Deverakonda takes each outfit to another level.
picture credit
