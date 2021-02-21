Fashion
The Kering brands are again at Fashion Week. Is this the right decision? | The week ahead, BoF Professional
THE FRACTURED FASHION CALENDAR
Milan Fashion Week runs from February 23 to March 1 with mostly digital shows
Kerings Gucci and Bottega Veneta are not on the program
Versace to present its fall collection digitally on March 5
It was at Milan Fashion Week a year ago that the coronavirus burst onto the European fashion scene. Giorgio Armanis’ decision not to hold his scheduled show was the first of what would quickly become of many cancellations and closures. Two seasons later, no one blinks at the predominantly digital Milans program. We can even begin to detect certain models: namely that Gucci and Bottega Veneta are not yet on the calendar. The brands have given their own reasons, but the fact that they are both in Kering’s portfolio, much like Parisian dropouts Balenciaga, Saint Laurent and Alexander Mcqueen, increases the likelihood that this will be part of a strategy for larger enterprise.
Is skipping Fashion Week the right choice for Kering? Guccis’ declining sales indicate that the label is still struggling to convey to consumers what will achieve the maximalism of recent years. Tourists whose spending has supported the brand in the past are also sorely missed. Meanwhile, Bottega continues to grow, if not at the breakneck pace of previous quarters.
The essential: In the past, designers (including Guccis Alessandro Michele and Bottega Venetas Daniel Lee) have used fashion week to make exactly the kind of sweeping statement needed to take their brand out of a funk. It remains to be seen whether film festivals or social media stunts will have the same effect.
MONITORING THE DIGITAL FUTURE OF FASHION …
RealReal Releases Fourth Quarter Results Feb 22; Farfetch and Mytheresa report February 25
Both companies say they are on their way to profitability, Farfetch starting this year
Several digital competitors have gone public or are planning to do so this year, including Poshmark, Thredup and Mytheresa
RealReal and Farfetch were at the forefront of the latest wave of fashion tech IPOs, selling investors on the idea that the luxury industry was ready to embrace Amazon-style resale and ecommerce . The two were largely successful in making their point, with shares of both companies trading near record highs as sales skyrocketed during the pandemic. The last piece of the puzzle is to make a profit. Farfetch says it will be in the dark by the end of the years, while The RealReal has more time to go, potentially needing to double its annual revenue to $ 2 billion first, according to Cowen .
The clock is ticking, as both companies have seen profitable competitors (Poshmark in resale, Mytheresa in e-commerce) launch IPOs this year. The RealReal is opening stores a good way to secure access to the best second-hand inventory and is taking other steps to distinguish itself as rivals like Vestiaire Collective forging partnerships with luxury brands. Farfetch has its joint venture with Alibaba and Richemont, as well as its branded factory, New Guards Group.
The bottom line: Both companies need to keep an eye on the competition, even with their dominant lead in their respective markets. Consumers have more choices than ever before for fashion markets and resale sites, although few are this big or well funded.
… AND ITS PAST OF BRICK AND MORTAR
Macys Reports Fourth Quarter Results February 23; L Brands, owner of Victorias Secret, February 24
L Brands is expected to separate Victorias Secret from Bath & Body Works later this year
Macys is closing stores and testing smaller locations outside of malls
For this pair of struggling mall lights, it’s about changing the narrative. L Brands is more advanced in this regard. Victorias Secret has new leadership, new marketing and, soon, a new swimwear collection. Sales were better than expected in the last quarter and the new price discipline boosted profits. This strategy aims to put the brand in good financial health before a possible fallout later this year. Meanwhile, Macys is trying to shake off its image of an anchor in dying malls, testing small store concepts with Market by Macys and Bloomies, and closing dozens of underperforming locations. For now, however, the fate of the chains remains linked to shopping centers, and therefore to a rapid deployment of vaccines.
The bottom line: The goal of both brands has been to update obsolete and bloated store networks. But their success likely hinges on pairing healthier bricks and mortar with a strong online presence. Look for more details on that front this week.
The coming week wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to [email protected]
