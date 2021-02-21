See the complete H&M Edition By Hctor Bellern collection, with prices – Manila Bulletin





H&M collaborates with one of the most inspiring footballers in the field today, Hctor Bellern. This time the capsule collection is H&M’s very first sustainable fashion line for men. Spanish footballer Hctor Bellern With sustainability at heart, Edition by Hctor Bellern is a collection made entirely from more sustainable materials, in line with Bellerin’s environmental values ​​and H & M’s transparent commitment to change. In line with the brand’s sustainability movement, Bellern has also been deeply involved in the design process at every stage. His signature style is reflected throughout the collection, from oversized streetwear and utility pieces to the edgy new update of timeless men’s essentials. For the color scheme, the muted earth tones reflect the simplicity of Bellern’s personal style, while the playful graphics show how the athlete can effectively and positively communicate serious issues. In the collection, cotton is organic, or recycled from textile production waste; nylons and polyesters are recycled, while viscose fibers come from sustainable sources. Where possible, Bellerin wanted the pieces to be made from unique materials, in order to make them easier to recycle. “Fashion is like activism and our clothes can send a positive message to others. I am happy to work with H&M on this collection made entirely from sustainably sourced materials and to lobby for a better future for fashion and the planet, ”says Hctor. “Hctor Bellern is a leader of the generation who redefines the style of men and advocates for positive change. Everyone at H&M is very excited to work with Hctor to create Edition by Hctor Bellern, our first sustainable collection for men, ”said Ross Lydon, Head of Men’s Clothing Design at H&M. At the Philippine launch of the collection, Dan Mejia, Head of Communications and Press at H&M, was joined by H&M Philippine’s first ambassador for the men’s line Kobe Paras, editors Rey Ilagan and Danyl Geneciran , actors Paolo Pangilinan and Ian Pangilinan, and social media creators Brent Manalo. and Justis Escobar, all wearing the H&M Edition By Hctor Bellern collection. The brand’s fully sustainable spring offer is available online and in H&M Greenbelt 4 from February 18, 2021. Here’s a look at each piece in the collection: Patterned bucket hat, P899, printed sweatshirt, P1.990, and resort collar shirt, P1.690. Print t-shirt, P899, print shopper, P1,900, and knit shirt, P1,690. Pleated pants, P2,290, knitted t-shirt, P1,490, and printed hoodie, P2,290. Water repellent popover jacket, P2.690, turn-down collar shirt, P1.490 and unstructured jacket P3.290 Water repellent parka, P4.490, denim jacket, P2.690, and ribbed tank top, P799 Printed woven sweatshirt, P2.290, P2.290 belted jogging pants and loose jeans, P2.290. Suit pants, P2.290, cargo jogging pants, P2.690, and patterned cap, P899. Discover the H&M Edition By Hctor Bellern collection here. SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY NEWSLETTER CLICK HERE TO REGISTER



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos