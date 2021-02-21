Warriors totally fell apart after Draymond Greens’ double techniques





The Warriors of the Golden State meeting with the Charlotte hornets was designed as a comeback game for Stephen Curry. Instead, Curry was scratched right before the reveal because of illness, and the Warriors and Hornets decided to give us one of the craziest endings of the season in his absence. The Warriors were 10 points ahead with less than five minutes to go when the Hornets started to get things interesting. Terry Rozier managed two steps back three to reduce the deficit of the Charlottes to two points. The Warriors missed a chance to play two-on-one, but an offensive rebound from Draymond Green meant it looked like the Hornets should be fouled and Golden State could make it a two-line possession game with about 15 seconds left. to play. This is not what happened. Warriors goalie Brad Wanamaker got the ball near the half court and was tied up by two Charlotte defensemen. A jump ball was called between Wanamaker and LaMelo Ball. Ball won the tip and his teammate Gordon Hayward controlled the ball as it fell to the ground. Green quickly tied him up, but the refs gave Charlotte a time-out. Green turned around, then received two technical fouls and the accompanying ejection. Rozier went to the foul line and hit both gifts to tie the game. Now Charlotte has secured final possession and let Rozier put the finishing touches on her remarkable fourth quarter. Rozier hit a back three from the corner to give Charlotte a 102-100 win. What an incredible shot: Rozier finished with 36 points on 12 of 19 shots from the field and 8 of 11 of three shots. The former Louisville guard has quietly put together a career year in the middle of LaMelo Mania, and he’s been particularly excellent in February. In six games leading up to the Warriors meeting, he averaged 27.3 points per game on 54.5% shooting from the field, 47.2% shooting on three and 95% shooting from the free throw line. . As great as Rozier is, the focus will rightly be on the collapse of the Golden States. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was frustrated his team didn’t have a timeout in a draw situation, but the Hornets were on the next possession (regardless of value, Here is the video of when Kerr allegedly tried to call timeout). Kerr also said Green couldn’t lose his temper in such a tight moment. Steve Kerr criticizes the official’s decision to award Charlotte a time-out instead of a jumpball, but: “Draymond can’t do that. He knows it. He made a terrible mistake lifting T’d.” Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 21, 2021 Kerr on Draymond: “He crossed the line. … We know we wouldn’t be the team we are without him. But that doesn’t give him permission to cross the line.” Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) February 21, 2021 Green would have taken possession of the techniques in the locker room after the game. While we don’t know what Draymond said at the moment, the refs calling two technicians in this situation appear to be pretty harsh. The Warriors and Hornets are currently at the bottom of the playoff image in their respective conferences, so it was a game with a wacky ending that was actually important. For such a brilliant basketball spirit, Green has had some regrettable times lately.







