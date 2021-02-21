filling the gaps in the textile industry • Recycling International

Fashion
Unwanted clothing, fabrics, and other textiles are America’s fastest growing waste stream today. In fact, only around 15% of textiles are recycled. This was at the heart of a recent webinar hosted by the United States Public Interest Research Group (US PIRG).
Despite many technological advances, America manages to recycle less than 3 million tonnes of textiles each year. We made more clothes than we could wear. Most of them end up in a landfill or incinerator, says Olivia Sullivan, Zero waste specialist at US PIRG.
And then there is the toxic tendency of big brands like Burberry and Nike to burn unsold goods. While these companies have pledged to stop doing so, no policy is in place in the United States at this time to ensure that companies are actually sticking to the program, Sullivan points out. That’s why we’ve launched a new campaign calling on states to hold the fashion industry accountable for its overproduction.
Jessica Schreiber started her company FabScrap in 2016 to help solve this thorny waste problem. FabScrap offers collection services to businesses, retailers and major fashion brands like Marc Jacobs in order to keep as much material as possible. All waste is carefully hand-sorted and shredded to create insulation, carpet padding, furniture lining, etc.
Where possible, we use fiber-to-fiber technologies. We currently sort for 100% cotton, 100% polyester and 100% wool for this purpose, the CEO said. I think 75% of what we get are fabric samples that designers get from fabric factories to choose what they’ll work with this season. We get mockup products, corpses on rollers, leather skins, thread cones, zippers, buttons and embellishments, you name it.
According to Schreiber, there is over 12% of all material wasted in the product design phase alone. In addition, an estimated value of 410 billion euros is lost each year globally due to underutilization of clothing and lack of recycling.
Larger companies tend to have dedicated sustainability managers to close waste contracts, she adds. It also appears that the next generation is keen to adopt circular practices. In some cases, it was the interns who introduced us to their bosses and who lobbied to get them to register for our services.
Schreiber goes on to say: I have heard of staff members storing samples of discarded or unused textiles under their desks or in cupboards. You have to imagine, some of them are beautiful unique fabrics. Throwing it out hurts. And there is only a limited amount of material that can go to fashion schools or arts organizations. They can’t process it at such high volumes. This is where we come in.
She adds that volunteers, artists, teachers and students are allowed to browse the FabScrap warehouse to purchase any material that is not exclusive. Larger items or stacks of smaller items are sorted by size and color so the business can sell them online.
Unfortunately, items containing spandex, lycra or elastane cannot yet be recycled, Schreiber laments. Although his team is working hard to find an alternative solution that works for all textiles.
For so long, textiles have been run by non-profit organizations. There is really no infrastructure to manage them in any other way. The real opportunity lies in developing the technology that we have already come a long way, and in working with other parts of the value chain.
