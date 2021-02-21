The patented Duke basketball weapon is epic back





Duke basketball players blew up Cameron Indoor Stadium without fans. So simple, so elegant, so unique. There are sports traditions which can be copied, scorned, scorned, but which ultimately cannot be overcome. The Lambeau Leap, dotting the “i” in Ohio state, Clemson’s walk down the hill from Howard’s Rock are all examples. None of these hold a candle, however, to the adrenaline rush in the game which is Duke Basketball’s Cameron Indoor slap in the face. The first time I saw him was when a serious playmaker Steve Wojciechowski did it in 1998. A single plank galvanized the team and projected energy throughout the building like fireworks. Over the years, slapping the floor has been a signal to everyone that it is time to protect the house. It’s time to bring the emotion and the heart that Mike Krzyzewski brought to this school in 1980. It’s time for a defensive stance on Coach K Court. What was true 23 years ago on Wojo’s Senior Day was certainly true on Saturday night in Duke’s 66-65 victory over the No.7 Virginia Cavaliers (15-5, 11-3 ACC). READ ALSO: Duke has a star born against Virginia Less than a point with 2:40 left in the game, senior guard Jordan goldwire slapped the ground. The rest of the team followed. And what happened was subliminal happiness. Virginia did not mark the rest of the course. The Blue Devils (10-8, 8-6 ACC) trusted J Gold’s energy – for good reason as the man had four steals – and decided the Cavaliers wouldn’t see anything else go through. the hoop. Duke basketball growth symbol There are a lot of things you can point to improving Duke lately. Communication. The emergence of the first year center Mark Williams. Sophomore before Matthew hurt decide that it will not fail anymore. But anyone who’s seen a Blue Devil version of a Championship knows that you can’t win tournament matches without a heart. Defense can be taught and communication learned over time, but intensity and passion are things that can only be found within. Hard times make strong men, and last night gave hope that these Blue Devils have learned from hard times and are able to come out the other side harder than a fortress made of Salisbury Cafeteria Steak. Duke has lost seven games by seven points or less this season, and for a team looking for a life of March Madness, those must have started to turn into wins at some point. Now the Blue Devils may have found their spark, and with four regular season games to impress on the selection committee, a spark is as vital as the air. While I’m confident Duke has found a sixth gear and will play well in March, I can also really say that while it’s too little too late for the post-season hopes, effort and passion returned to every game will be a welcome return. to normal for all of us diehard Duke basketball fans. Bookmark Durham Ball for more news and views on Duke basketball.

