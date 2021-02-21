Aztecs win five-hour walking slugfest – the Daily Aztec

On a day distant from a 14-7 victory, San Diego state baseball found itself in yet another high scoring affair on Saturday, February 20 against the University of San Diego.

The marathon match with a 1 p.m. first pitch did not come to an end until senior shortstop Mike Jarvis touched home plate at the bottom of the 10th inning, scoring the final inning of the game at 5:00 p.m. 57.

The Aztecs (2-0) would end up with 19 points on 15 hits and nine steps while being hit by ground four times. The Toreros (0-2) finished Saturday’s game with 18 points on 17 hits and 10 steps while being hit by throws three times.

Head coach Mark Martinez said the game with the best scores was a mix of good attacking and overall bad play on the pitch.

It was a very ugly and ugly baseball game, Martinez said. We haven’t played in a while, we have a lot of guys who are what we call the red line right now – trying way too hard. It wasn’t very clean baseball, and it turns into a five hour marathon and extra innings.

SDSU starting pitcher Kohl Simas got off to a rough start, dropping four runs on four hits – including two doubles and a triple – and a walk in the first inning. USD freshman Carter Rustard’s wild pitch gave the Aztecs some runs in the home half of the inning, leaving the Toreros with a 4-2 lead going into the second inning. Simas would be eliminated after just 1.2 innings pitched, giving up five earned runs on four hits and four walks.

The Aztecs would explode for eight points in the second inning after calling 5-2. Junior outfielder Matt Rudick would start the jump-off with a two-run home run. Two hitters later, second-year wide receiver Wyatt Hendrie would lead in an RBI triple that tied the game at five points apiece. Next at bat, second-year outfielder Jaden Fein would bring the Hendrie password to an RBI single. The Aztecs would end the eight-run inning with an RBI two-run double from infielder Caden Miller and hold a 10-5 lead.

The Toreros would return with a massive third inning, highlighted by a pair of home runs – a grand slam from USD senior third baseman Adam Lopez and a two-point shot from field graduate student Thomas Luevano. The USD would end up scoring nine runs in its third half and taking a 14-10 lead and at that point there were still six innings to go.

Most of the point barrage would end until the seventh inning, with the Toreros and Aztecs scoring two points each between the fourth and sixth inning.

With the USD leading 17-12 in the bottom of the seventh, Kien and senior Jacob Cruce would each have a two-run single to put the Aztecs to one point. USD would score another run early in the eighth and hold an 18-16 lead.

With two men in the bottom of the eighth, runner-up DH Brian Leonhardt came home with two outs. After fighting in a friendly count against first-year USD pitcher Eddy Pelc, Leonhardt would put a Grounder through the 5.5 hole. Both runners would score and tie the game at 18 apiece. Leonhardt said his teams’ determination to win is what kept them in the game.

It doesn’t matter how many runs, Leonhardt said. You can take us down 15 (runs), I still feel like we can come back and win.

Both teams emptied in the ninth inning and the game extended into extra innings.

A new rule in baseball – collegiate and pro – is that each additional inning would start with a runner in second. Coach Martinez said it was a new experience for his team.

We have experienced the former California tiebreaker, said coach Martinez. Put the runner on second base.

Heads-up played on the field by second infielder Max Foxtroft and wide receiver Hendrie got the pre-placed runner for the Toreros in a pickle, ultimately knocking him out to complete the upper half of the inning and allowing the Aztecs to get their turn to a hopeless victory.

Fein – who had four RBIs in the game – would have come at home with runners in the second and third with two strikeouts in the set. The Toreros chose to make a pitch change and called on Jack Dolack. That move proved costly, as Dolacks’ first pitch bounced around the catcher, allowing Jarvis to score on wild ground, tying the arc on what was five insane baseball hours at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

If the score wasn’t clear, it wasn’t a very good day for pitchers on either side. Both USD and SDSU used six pitchers. The difference in the game, however, was the throw at the end of the game. Between the sixth and the 10th inning, Aztec freshman pitchers Nate Hanson, sophomore Aaron Edon and junior Tre Brown allowed just two runs while the USD used four pitchers and allowed seven points to score, including the decisive wild terrain in the 10th.

Despite all the ugliness of today’s game, coach Martinez said this game was a mission accomplished.

My big problem for the team was that we had to be mentally tough enough to come out and find a way to win today, Martinez said. I think this is one of the toughest games I’ve been on and our guys responded at every turn.

It is a testimony of what we are preaching here – mental toughness and courage.

The Aztecs make a trip on I-163 for a rematch against the Toreros at Fowler Park tomorrow at 2 p.m.