27 Dresses From “27 Dresses” Ranked





This is the final and 100% accurate ranking. 27 Dresses is, without a doubt, one of the best romantic comedies to emerge of the late 2000s. 20th Century Fox / courtesy Everett Collection

Yeah, I said it. For those who have never watched this cinematic masterpiece, the premise is that Jane (Katherine Heigl) is always a bridesmaid, never a bride. She meets Kevin (James Marsden), a journalist with his own agenda. Cue her own journey to becoming a bride, with a beautiful montage in which she models her many bridesmaids dresses for Kevin. It’s a good opportunity to make the best of the wedding culture: judge fashion. Here is a ranking of all the dresses we see … 27. The Bo Peep dress 20th Century Fox

As Kevin says in the movie, the theme of this dress seems to be “humiliation”. Fun for a costume party, maybe, but not much else. 26. The 80s toll-free number 20th Century Fox

I want to know what year Jane was supposed to be a bridesmaid when she wore this. Not a good look after 1990. 25. The olive dress 20th Century Fox

The cut of this dress isn’t great, but it’s passable, the color, however, is just the worst. The kind of bridesmaid dress that makes you think the bride is punishing you. 24. The pink peplum 20th Century Fox

Remember when peplums were a whole thing? This dress has a lot of stuff, and again it’s very 80s. 23. The pale pink ball gown 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / courtesy Everett Collection

There is nothing particularly shocking about this dress, but there is nothing particularly pleasant about it either. The color is beautiful, I guess? 22. The ultimate bridesmaid dress 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / courtesy Everett Collection

When you imagine a stereotypical bridesmaid dress, it probably looks a lot like this. For such a bland dress, there is a LOT going on. Necklace! The sparks! The tie at the waist! It’s basically a Franken dress. 21. The blue lace dress 20th Century Fox

I feel like there is a world where this dress isn’t great if it was a little shorter, with a different waistline, maybe but we don’t live in that world. 20. The mint bolero look 20th Century Fox

It’s a beautiful color but the style is so painful in the 2000s that it’s hard to think of it fondly. The bolero! We have been subjected to so many boleros! 19. The 80s pink number 20th Century Fox

Another oddly ’80s, but oddly flattering outfit? I don’t hate it and can’t really say why. 18. The yellow outfit 20th Century Fox

The color is great on Jane. The top half of the dress is not bad. The lower half is a bit bad. The accessories are very bad. 17. Blue commotion 20th Century Fox

The color is beautiful just like the pearls, but the styling is awful. The commotion, in particular, is odious. 16. The lace look 20th Century Fox

With a few modifications, this dress could really look great. But she looks like the mother of the bride at an ’80s wedding. 15. The barbie dress 20th Century Fox

This dress gives an extreme Barbie vibe. That’s not a bad thing, except that Jane looks extremely uncomfortable there, so she drops a lot of points for it. 14. The cowgirl cut 20th Century Fox

Is it absurd for a wedding? Yes. But doesn’t she look pretty cute? And she would be totally able to reuse that outfit, with a few modifications. 13. Short strapless blue dress TM and 20th Century Fox / The Everett Collection

Unlike some other dresses, this dress is 2008’s top. It is not the worst. But it’s far from the best. 12. The dress-hat combo 20th Century Fox

The dress itself is not bad at all I think the layered skirt is pretty pretty but the hat! Oh, the hat is bad. 11. The pink and yellow fluffball 20th Century Fox

Is this dress a little terrible but also amazing? Maybe I’ve looked at too many bad dresses, maybe it’s just the fun of Jane posing here, but there’s something so fun about it. ten. The gothic look 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / courtesy Everett Collection

We unfortunately can’t see what this dress really looks like, but from what we can see it’s pretty good? I mean, a spiked choker isn’t what a lot of us would choose for our wedding, but Jane looks pretty sexy. 9. The darling pink dress 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / courtesy Everett Collection

It’s another very 2000s dress, but all things considered, it holds up pretty well. Jane is forced to wear a lot of pink dresses, but this shade is especially good for her. 8. The glam of diving 20th Century Fox

I can already feel anger about where this is on the list. But look, it’s RIDICULOUS but also fun and adorable. It makes me smile, and it puts me in the Top 10 just for that. 7. Kimono 20th Century Fox

It’s really pretty! Just not a favorite. 6. Whimsical fishing 20th Century Fox

Objectively, I find this dress rather ugly. But Jane floats like a fairy with such joy and fantasy, I can’t help but worship her. 5. The tophat dress 20th Century Fox

The tophat is, well, overkill, but I actually think this dress is really, really cute. 4. The suit 20th Century Fox

I would appreciate this more if the stitching was better, but considering the 2000s setting, it’s really good. 3. Empire waist dress 20th Century Fox

Maybe I watch too many dramas from the Jane Austen period, but I’m a huge fan of this figure. She looks lovely! 2. The sari 20thcentfox / 20thCentFox / courtesy Everett Collection

This is the best bridesmaid look, without a doubt. 1. The wedding dress 20th Century Fox

Of course, this is the winner. It’s her wedding dress! The entire movie was built for this! It’s simple, but Jane is beautiful there. What’s not to like? Obviously, this ranking is correct, but if you want to tell me that I am wrong (I am not), how would you rank Jane’s dresses? TV and movies Get all of the best pop culture and entertainment moments right in your inbox.

