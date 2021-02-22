As old school big men go out of style, Dickinson once again proves his dominance

In a modern basketball game that values ​​3-point shooting and floor spacing over interior dominance, traditional back-to-basket crosses are often seen as dinosaurs.

But on Sunday, Hunter Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 freshman, made the difference for the Michigan men’s basketball team in their 92-87 victory over the No.4. Ohio state, as he finished with a team record 22 points on 8 of 14 shots and added nine rebounds.

After the Wolverines shot a 77% score from beyond the arc in the first half, their sad 10% clip from deep within the second half forced them to surrender to Dickinson. Sixteen of Dickinson’s points came in the second half, and his biggest contributions came in the home stretch.

With five minutes remaining and Michigan leading 71-69, Dickinson scored eight of the Wolverines’ next 11 points. No one protecting him from the Buckeyes was taller than 6-foot-8, and Dickinson used his return game at the low post to make them pay.

We think (Dickinson) is a very good option, said senior guard Eli Brooks. We put him in his place, and he’s obviously producing this season. At halftime we wanted to keep winning the war in painting and doing it with Hunter worked out well.

In 17 games, Dickinson has averaged 15 points and 7.8 rebounds. His flawless adjustment to varsity play can be attributed to Michigan coach Juwan Howard, who goes out of his way to schedule one-on-one movie sessions and private practice sessions with Dickinson.

The two shared a film shoot on Saturday night, and Dickinson followed it up with one of his best matches to date on the Sunday national stage. It is not a coincidence.

Hunter and I still have this amazing relationship about how we can improve and how I can help him be the best version of himself, Howard said. And so, we had a great movie last night just the two of us, areas of growth. And I think that was a big, big reason in the way it developed. These one-on-one film sessions, these training sessions that we have, the team training sessions, the training of great men, it is growing before our eyes.

Added Dickinson: Anytime I’m depressed by a previous game where I think I haven’t played my best and there’s a lot of room to improve, I always come to (Howard) and ask him to come back to the previous game with me and just talk about it and watch a few clips, see where we can improve. It really helps me a lot. He really is a friendly trainer so whenever I come to him for help he is always 110% there with me.

Dickinson arrived at Ann Arbor with elite footwork as a four-star high school rookie, and he put that to use for immediate production after spending the summer training with the COO of Howard and Michigan basketball Chris Hunter, a former NBA big man.

It takes a little longer for freshmen to figure it out, but Hunter has this high basketball IQ because of his passion for the game and the way he’s accepted to learn, Howard said. A lot of guys don’t want to be trained. Hunter wants to be coached.

Both teams shot the lights beyond the arc in the first half, but when the crisis time came and the game turned physical, Dickinson’s old school game rocked. the pendulum in favor of the Michigans.

Senior guard Chaundee Brown recalled telling Howard to keep feeding Dickinson the full length, and that’s exactly what the Wolverines did. It paid off, to say the least.

We think (Dickinson) can’t be stopped there, Brooks said. He has proven that he can score against anyone. He did it today.