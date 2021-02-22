What happened to Kanye West’s Gap collaboration?

Do you remember Gap? The once-powerful mall brand that produced durable denim and basics? Well they are making a comeback. Kind of.

Due to the pandemic-induced slowdown, the mega-retailer has been forced to close more than 300 stores across the United States, raising questions about the brand’s future. In August 2019, long before Gap’s announcement, famed retailer Barney’s announced its sudden bankruptcy, shocking the industry and marking a bleak future for physical stores. What followed was a sudden wave of struggling retailers such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and now Gap.

Despite these challenges, Gap announced their new “Power Plan 2023,” a comprehensive overview that includes sweeping changes to their typical business model. The plan includes a radical shift to e-commerce, a shift that many established retailers have struggled to adapt to since the start of the pandemic. The CEO of Gap also hopes to make every customer a “loyal”, showing an understanding of the number of younger and up-and-coming brands in the industry that have been successful in retaining a loyal following. Amid a brand-wide restructuring, an exciting collaboration was announced in mid-July: Yeezy Gap.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

A ten-year partnership between the two, Kanye West aims to create “modern, raised basics for men, women and children at affordable prices.” While not much is known about the upcoming collaboration, West left a cryptic message outside a refurbished Chicago Gap store. The post hinted at West’s roots and his long history with Gap (he once worked as a salesperson and was a frequent buyer.) “Hi Chicago, it’s Ye. It is [the] Gap store where I used to shop when I drove my Nissan from the Southside so blessed I thank God and I am so honored with the opportunity to serve I put my heart into the color scheme and every detail I love Tron the original Love you stuff I don’t know what to do with my hands Love YEEZY. “

Chicago Gap store Instagram Chicago Gap store Instagram

Along with the cryptic buzz, it was announced that Nigerian-born designer Mowalola Ogunlesi will spearhead the collaboration as Creative Director. Known for her revolutionary silhouettes, the designer’s latex and PVC designs have garnered huge success in recent years. The announcement came as a shock, especially since Mowalola’s high-octane aesthetic contrasts with Gap’s inclination for preppy styles (yes, they still sell chinos).

Mowalola Spring / Summer 2020 Instagram Mowalola Spring / Summer 2020 Instagram

With Mowalola as Creative Director, Gap is apparently looking to capitalize on the hype surrounding West’s fame and Ogunlesi’s growing profile. The brand focuses its business activities on managing the exhibition around an exciting partnership rather than selling skinny jeans and t-shirts. With unprecedented consumer shifts, shoppers are spending their money differently than ever before. With topical issues like inclusivity and sustainability, many are no longer going to walk into a store and buy clothing bundles. Craftsmanship, innovation and thoughtfulness are necessary for long term success and Mowalola and West provide just that.

While Mowalola and West are both known for their proactive and gendered designs, they bring much-needed voice to the stagnation of physical retailers. Their next collaboration will bring insurmountable notoriety to Gap and is sure to sell out instantly online. The duo are democratizing fashion in a way that not only creates a fashion buzz, but will also produce staggering profits for the struggling conglomerate. Not just taking over ready-to-wear, West is set to redesign some of Gap’s storefronts and interiors, which is sure to attract more intrigue. Gap cleverly merges the worlds of mega-fame in the West and the emergence of fashion in Mowalola with affordable and accessible retail.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Kim Kardashian-West posted a family portrait on Instagram, with her, Kanye and North dressed in custom Mowalola. Instantly recognizable, Mowalola’s iconic color scheme and sleek silhouettes are perhaps another glimpse of what to expect for Yeezy Gap.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The budding collaboration responds to West’s desire to reach the fashion masses with achievable and thoughtful design. Unlike the artist’s eponymous line which is usually shown on the Paris catwalks, the upcoming release will be more structured like a Nike hyped drop than a Saks sales floor. And with Mowalola Ogunlesi’s clean eye, the collaboration will be one for the ages.

Yeezy Gap will be introduced in the first half of 2021.