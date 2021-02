Singer Janet Jackson to auction off stage outfits and wedding dresses

Janet Jackson is cleaning out her closet, putting her wedding dress and dozens of her stage costumes up for auction in May for the first time. Juliens Auctions said the five-time Grammy winner has sold more than 1,000 of the costumes she wore on stage, on tour, on red carpets and in music videos over the past four decades. Jackson kept the costumes in reserve for years. Janet has never done an auction before. In fact, we find it very difficult to find any auction items, any auction, of Janet Jackson because she kept everything, said Martin Nolan, executive director of Juliens Auctions. It’s cathartic for her … she’s happy to let them go and raise money for a charity that’s really important to her, Nolan said. Some of the top items on the May 14-16 sale in Beverly Hills included Jacksons’ wedding attire, secret second wedding, to dancer Rene Elizondo Jr in 1991. The wedding was not known to the public until the couple separated eight years later. The ivory bodysuit with a tiered ruffle skirt dress carries a presale estimate of US $ 2,000 to US $ 3,000 (RM 8,000 – RM 12,000). A selection of clothing and other items belonging to music artist Janet Jackson are on display during an auction preview at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, United States on February 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters The singer, 54, also parted ways with the original Rhythm Nation jacket from her eponymous world tour in 1990. It features a pre-sale estimate of US $ 6,000 to US $ 8,000 (RM24,000 – RM32,000) . The metallic silver coat that Jackson wore in her music video for 1995 Yell with his brother Michael Jackson is expected to sell for up to $ 8,000. A 17th-century-inspired set of short riding jackets and waders she donned on her 1993-95 world tour has an estimate of US $ 4,000 to US $ 6,000. The singers’ most famous outfit, the black leather bustier that was ripped apart briefly exposing her chest during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show is not included in the auction. Jackson also sells his 1956 Chevrolet Cameo pickup truck, which has been restored to its original condition. It should fetch between $ 50,000 and $ 70,000 (200,000 RM – 280,000 RM). A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to the Compassion International Christian child sponsorship group. Jackson will also donate 100% of the sales of a limited edition three-volume auction catalog, offered at $ 800 (RM 3,200), to the non-profit organization. Reuters







