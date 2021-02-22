OR takes third place at Seminole Intercollegiate





TALLAHASSEE, Florida.– Oklahoma’s top-ranked men’s golf team shot a 1 under 287 in the final round of the Seminole Intercollegiate to end the event at 12 under and alone in third place. The bronze finish gives the Sooners their fifth place in the top five of the season and their 18th in their last 19 tournaments. “We didn’t have our best deals today, that’s for sure”, the head coach Ryan hybl mentionned. “But we’re just getting started for spring and we’ll bounce back.” Patrick welch (209, -7) continued his scorching streak dating back to last fall, finishing tied for fourth at the Golden Eagle Golf and Country Club at 6,965 yards by 72. The seventh-ranked player in the country carded a 72 par to end the tournament at 7 under and finish the third top five of his career in Oklahoma. After winning the East Lake Cup in October and leading the Sooners this week, Welch became the leader of the Hybl team. All-American Garett Reband (213, -3) climbed the standings with a 68 (-4) Sunday afternoon to grab a part of 11th in his first 54-hole round of the season. The senior redshirt was effective on the back nine, sinking four birdies, four pars and a bogey to move up from 31st place and secure the 20th top-20 of his illustrious career. More impressively still, he continues his streak of 54-hole tournaments on par or above, having finished equal to or below par in every 54-hole event since March 2019. “Patrick had a really strong week from start to finish and Garett finished his round today in a nice way which is always nice to see,” said Hybl. Logan McAllister (215, -1) got a 73 (+1) to finish below par at Seminole and claim the sixth top 20 of his career. The 60% top-20 rate among juniors is the best on the Sooners’ roster, as he continues his streak of top 20, which now stands at four. Senior redshirt Quade Cummins closed his tournament with a 2-over 74 to finish T26. Thomas johnson completed the Oklahoma lineup with a 77 (+7) to finish 9 of 54 holes and tied for 56th. Jonathan brightwell was second among lone golfers, shooting a 6-over 222 on the three-day event to complete T39. The Sooners are back in action March 1-3 at Cabo Collegiate at TPC San Antonio.







