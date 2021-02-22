



Next game: at George Mason 02/24/2021 | 6:00 p.m. When the GW men’s basketball team last spoke, the 2021 presidential inauguration had yet to take place. Seven full weeks since the Buff and Blue’s last game on Jan. 17, the team hosted Rhode Island for a Sunday brunchtimeaffair at Foggy Bottom. The long hiatus from Covidpause GW endured left the home team with just seven student-athletes recruited on a scholarship against the Rams, and for the national television audience, no one could guess how the team was doing. take care of the long playoff and the return of Covid. reading protocols. Enter James bishop , Battle of Jamison and Ricky Lindo Jr. , which took the guesswork out of the equation. The trio had 65 points from a total of 23 of 37 shots, including 8 of 15 from long distance. Recording hefty minutes with each 36+, they went full blast to overcome a 68-63 deficit with 4:30 to play to finish in a run of 15-2, GW’s evening conference record at 3-3 with two games to play in the regular season. Bishop’s career-high 28 point outing was as efficient as it was prolific, scoring 28 points on just 14 shots from the ground. The battle’s 26 included seven in the closing push and a 3-pointer from the corner to send GW off at halftime. Lindo, meanwhile, maintained his double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to maintain his double-digit averages thanks to three games in Buff & Blue. While GW’s Big Three were the headliners, the first-year contributions Noel Brown were as huge as him. The real frosh from Flint Hill High School and Leesburg, Va., Went on a best outing of the season against the Rams’ physical interior. During his career-high 20 minutes of action, Brown both intimidated and finalized his path to eight points, four rebounds and three assists, showing the skill of a seasoned great man. With Lindo’s 10 rebounds, the highest in the game, Hunter Dean caught seven boards in his first start for GW, and the team’s rebound effort was enough to beat Rhode Island on the glass, 34-32, after the Rams came on today with the best rebound unit on the A-10. All eight who recorded time for GW had at least one rebound and one assist, as the club’s 18 of 27 assists resulted in field goals for an attack that registered a handsome 1.22. point per possession. All things considered, the win was among the head coach’s best Jamion Christian mandate. Next up for GDUB is a revolutionary rivalry clash across the Potomac at George Mason on Wednesday night. EagleBank Arena rush hour is 6 p.m. live on MASN.

