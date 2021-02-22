Jackson, miss. – The centennial baseball team picked up a pair of dominating wins on Sunday in the University of Belhaven tournament, starting the day with a 15-5 win over Edgewood and ending things with a 10-2 decision over Huntingdon College at Smith-Wills Stadium.

The Gentlemen (4-1) quickly shook off their first loss of the season, a 5-0 setback to welcome Belhaven on Saturday night, scoring 25 points and recording 29 hits on Sunday. Centenary has scored in double figures for the first time this season after doing so five times in just 13 games last season. The Gentlemen have also scored over 12 points in a game for the fifth time in the past two seasons.

Senior right fielder Cody Crowder (Shepherd, TX) had a big day for the men as he went 4-10 at home with four runs batted in, three runs scored and one walk. He had three more hits that day as he trebled in Game 1 and had a brace and a home run in Game 2. His triple was 11e of his career by becoming the all-time men’s triples leader in the Division III era (2012-present). Crowder now hits .368 for the season with a .500 base percentage and beats by .737. He’s tied for the team lead in hits with seven, tied for second in runs scored with five, and he’s tied for the team lead in the RBI with five. He also drew the team’s top five steps. Crowder was 2-4 with a RBI, a walk and a run in the opener against Edgewood and 2-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored against Huntingdon.

Game 1 recap: Centenary 15 Edgewood 5

Six Gents recorded multi-hitting games and the centennial offense exploded for a season of 15 points and 14 hits. Senior third baseman Chris Haggard (Lake Charles, Louisiana) went 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in and four runs scored with a walk. Junior center fielder Gary Hewitt (Cedar Park, TX) was 2-5 with two runs batted in and two runs scored, senior left defenseman John Beaudion (Houston, TX) was 2-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and hit his first career. Home Run. Junior shortstop Brady Robinson (Jacksonville, TX) was 2-4 with two runs batted in and a pair of runs scored on his first career homerun. Senior wide receiver Tyler Erickson (Houston, TX) is 2-5 with an RBI and one run.

Centenary took immediate control of the game with six runs in their first at bat and led 11-2 after three innings. The Gents scored at least two runs in four different innings to earn the victory as seven different players had at least one RBI and Centenary had five more hits. Senior Preston Ludwick (Pflugerville, TX) started on the mound for the men and took the win in four innings and allowing three runs, all earned, and three hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He threw 73 shots, 41 for strikes, in his first appearance of the season. He also moved on to the designated hitter later and went 1-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Senior right-hander Andy Purpura (Bozeman, Mont.) Relieved Ludwick in his first appearance of the season and made two innings and allowed a earned run on two no-step hits and two strikeouts. Senior Luke Royle (Dodge City, Kan.) Was the third pitcher in the men’s game after Purpura and pitched two innings and allowed just one undeserved run, on a single hit with one walk and four strikeouts. Sophomore Zachary Davis (Rockdale, TX) pitched the last inning and had two strikeouts. All four pitchers were making their season debuts on the mound on Sunday.

Edgewood starter Joseph Kalafut suffered the loss allowing 11 runs, five earned, on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts in three innings of work. Three relievers called and combined to give up four runs and 5 no-step hits and three strikeouts. The Eagles (0-3) made seven mistakes in the game.

Game 2 Recap: Centennial 10 Huntingdon 2

The Gents picked up where they left off in Game 2 on Sunday, scoring four runs high in the first inning en route to the resounding victory over the Huntingdon College Hawks, who fell to 1-1 in the loss.

The Hawks reduced the centennial lead to 4-2 after six innings, but the men added a single run in the top of the seventh and then put the game aside with five more in the eighth. Centenary had 15 hits after gaining 14 in the previous win over Edgewood. The Hawks had just eight hits, walked five centennial hitters, and erred.

Crowder went 2-6 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Five other men had at least two hits and Centenary had four more hits. Erickson, Hewitt and Robinson combined to go 6-13 at plate as all three displayed multiple efforts in Sunday’s two games. Senior Tyler Welch (Alexandria, Louisiana) went 2-2 with one run scored and one step and junior wide receiver Ben Bridges (Beckville, TX) went 2-3 with two runs batted in and had two walks.

Senior Conner Poche (Lutcher, Louisiana) started on the mound for the men and went two innings and allowed four hits but no runs. He didn’t walk or hit a batter. Freshman Jacob Colby (Kingwood, TX) picked up Pocket and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing for an unearned run and a hit with three goals and two strikeouts. Huntingdon starter Wallace Henry took the loss by allowing four earned runs and eight hits in five innings. He woke two of them and didn’t register a radiation.

Sophomore Parker Primeaux (Lake Charles, Louisiana) took the relief victory as the third and final pitcher of the day. He went 4.2 innings and allowed just one run on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Primeaux now has one win and one save this season and has been superb as he allowed just two runs, one earned, in 11.1 innings pitched (0.79 ERA) with four goals and 11 strikeouts.

The Gentlemen will hit the road next weekend to face Huntingdon again in a three-game non-conference series in Montgomery, Alabama. The teams are ready for a doubles match on Saturday February 27 at noon and 3 p.m. and a singles match. Sunday 28e at noon.

A link to the full 2021 men’s schedule can be found here: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/bsb/2020-21/schedule

