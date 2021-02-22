Fashion in the Covid-19 era – Journal





KARACHI: The lull is finally over, it seems, when it comes to fashion weeks to follow the heels of the three-day Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week, held earlier this month in Lahore , is the two-day Secret Garden Fashion. Pakistan Week Spring / Summer 21, although much smaller and toned down in the open air, hosting 13 designers and fashion brands, and taking place in a large private lawn. The designers who presented the first day of FPW were Umsha by Uzma Babar, Mubashara Najam, Diners, Sadaf Malaterre, Aleena Farina, Tabassum Mughal and jewelry designer Sundas Talpur. Actress Sarwat Gillani, Brand Ambassador for Special Olympics Pakistan, shed light on the accomplishments of special athletes to gain recognition and praise from Pakistan. She called on Ronaq Lakhani for his proud achievements in this regard. Umsha by Uzma Babar featured light tones in a luxe fabric with minimal embellishments and overlays. Floral headdresses entwined with hairstyles denoted the S / S theme for FPW. Unfortunately, not much was working in the limited collection. Amar Khan walked for the creator. It’s certainly not a good first part of the first day after the long lull in fashion. Kalah of Mubashara Najam saw heavily embellished flora and fauna patterns denoting lotus flowers and swans on a bed of pastels and oriental cups with some western variations. Kiran Malik was the showstopper’s choice in this segment. Menswear brand Diners showcased well-designed casual and formal suits and Sherwanis and shalwar kameez to wear from the East with some stylish variations for the hip young clientele in an effort to attract the trendy young metrosexual. Overall, it was a well thought out, designed and assembled line. Sadaf Malaterres’ sense of retro style was reflected in his predominantly Western clothing with skinny cuts ranging from flowy to bodycon with ruffles, sashes and the masculine designs conveying a strong social message with #No Dog Culling on the back of their shirts. white. Aleena Farina, although relatively recent on the catwalks, made us discover the paradise of bling-bling in pastel and black tones with ruffled contrasts, dori work, long jackets, partings and short capes. Impressive and promising podium debuts, to say the least. Tabassum Mughal has emerged from its self-imposed hibernation to produce its iconic pomp and fervor with elaborate headdresses, Greco-Roman-inspired cuts in luxe fabrics, ornate necklines, diva silhouettes and outfits opera and evening classics with a sheer back, and the classic Bridal Tabassum Mughal resplendent in traditional red velvet, all performed to the floating tunes of Bella Ciao. A thumbs up return. Jewelry brand Sundus Talpur produced chunky gold and silver jewelry, in necklaces, earrings and bracelets that could spruce up any dull outfit with its sheer aura and glamor quotient. production of the show as well as behind-the-scenes management of FPW is by Adnan Ansari of Riwayat, with hair and make-up for models Depilex and Depilex Men. Posted in Dawn, February 22, 2021

