



Camouflage dress-up for Charlie Commandos, as city police seek to dominate the streets

Staff journalist; For a more effective crime scene response, senior city police officials are aiming to reshape Charlie Commandos patrol models. From now on, the commandos would be dressed in camouflage uniforms and equipped with new motorcycles, because the Police Commissioner (CP) Amitesh Kumar wants more patrols and to make the presence of the police personnel felt in the streets. Late street crime is proving to be a major cause of trouble for cops who want to take control. While the crimes are not yet law and order troubling, senior city police officials want to instill a sense of control over the situation and thereby reshape the response of Charlie Commandos, the frontal patrol force. The ultimate test for the street police is the response time and now, after studying all the models, it is decided that upon receiving a call, the Charlie Commando should reach the location within seven minutes. Since the control room is the nerve center, the same will be monitoring and analyzing the cops’ response on the street and only those who meet the criteria will make the cut in the future. CP Amitesh Kumar explained the idea with “The Hitavada” on the need to restructure the commando patrols, saying that the visibility of a strong police force in the streets is necessary to create deterrence among anti-social elements. Likewise, reaching the crime scene within minutes is also important because it sends the message to the right places. In addition, most of the time, a quicker response can interrupt minions’ escape plans and build citizen confidence, thus creating a positive atmosphere for the police force. Each police station has four Charlie Commandos assigned for each of the beats. The commandos are responsible for curbing the threat of illegal activity in their respective regions. A fundamental part of policing is patrolling, and a particular mobile force moving on smaller vehicles is that it can reach those dark corners that are potential crime hot spots. As for the dressing, it would increase the visibility of the cops in the streets and reassure the citizens that they are safe and that they do not need to worry. The municipal police buy new camouflage dresses and new motorcycles for the commandos. The zone police deputy commissioners (DCP) were tasked with restructuring the patrols after analyzing the beatings and illegal activities on them so that the commandos were effectively deployed and used, Kumar added. As for dressing up in camouflage, the city police chief said the need for time was to take the initiative. Most of the time, we observe it by seeing cops, the criminals feel intimidated and the idea is to dominate the streets in an attempt to take the power of the criminals. It is worth mentioning that Maharashtra Police personnel are being trained for the launch of the one-stop emergency helpline, number 112, which will connect people in distress with police, firefighters and medical services. After receiving distress calls from citizens, the police control room will relay the information wirelessly and worried Charlie Commandos will rush to the scene.

