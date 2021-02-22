Avant-garde fashion: the past, present and future of masks





Eric Henry A man in Wicker Park wearing a mask while riding a divvy bike.

What was the most worn fashion item of 2020? Chain necklaces? Oversized sweaters? Mini bags? Try out face masks. As a sign of the times as it may sound, face masks were the one item everyone wore. Whatever your style, a face covering was the last step in completing your outfit before going out. Face masks were the most worn fashion item of 2020, and it doesn’t look like they’re going away anytime soon. Before 2020, face masks were a symbol for hospitals, healthcare professionals and public health. A year later, after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, face masks have become ubiquitous in everyday life. Wearing a mask is a matter of public health. Everyone, not just healthcare professionals, must now cover their faces to prevent the spread of Covid-19. As they have become an essential accessory, face masks have transcended the standard blue and white surgical masks of before. Whether hand-sewn or store bought, masks have diversified to be as unique as the people who wear them. I really appreciate how many creatives have adapted to the evolving mask mandates and experimented with prints and designs, said Anastasia Kois, senior at DePaul. With the unlimited number of templates and messages that can be displayed, masks are tools of self-expression. Mask wearers take advantage of the garment by using it to show their support for different people and groups and become traveling billboards for LGBTQ + pride, Black Lives Matter or their favorite performers. Even though 2020 (until 2021) may be the year of the mask for some, it’s important to note that masks didn’t just pop up out of the blue. Face masks have had their place in fashion for a while. Long before 2020, they were used not only for health purposes, but also in streetwear abroad, especially in Asia. Years before the pandemic, the trend was to wear masks at the airport and even when going out. It was extremely common to wear masks if you were at the airport to attend concerts, said DePaul junior Kyra Buenaventura, referring to K-pop fashion trends. While it might not be as exciting as K-pop, the arrival of face masks in America spawned some entertaining pop culture moments such as Lana Del-Reys’ goof, VMA’s performance. Lady Gagas’s electronic and visual commentary from The Weeknd’s Super Bowl. The power that these mask-centric moments hold indicates that mask-wearing could be here to stay. When asked if wearing masks will persist in a post-pandemic world, Quillan Townsend, a member of the DePaul Fashion Society, said: I think in the near future, wearing masks will remain mainstream. I think it will even remain much more common in the United States than it was before the pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos