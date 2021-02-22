Katharine McPhee cradles her round belly while wearing a floral-print dress in Beverly Hills

Connect with us

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com

Posted: | Update:

Katharine McPhee has been quiet about her pregnancy with husband David Foster, but she hasConstantly gave glimpses of her growing baby bump along the way.

And on Sunday, the actress and singer took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump while dragging her little dog Wilma past the famous Beverly Hills Hotel.

Its weekend release comes two days after the first full trailer for its upcoming Netflix series, Country Comfort, dropped ahead of its premiere next month.

Glowing: Katharine McPhee cradled her growing baby bump, and dog Wilma, in a floral-print dress outside the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday

The mom-to-be showed off her pregnancy-soaring glow for fashion with a country vibe, in a blue and white floral-print dress.

Even with her loose fit, her outstanding bundle of joy was still very visible as she took her lower belly in full swing, with her brown tresses flowing and a part down the middle.

The American Idol alum also wore a light jacket over her shoulder, just in case the temperatures dropped cold, and a pair of white sneakers.

And in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, she donned a protective mask over her mouth and nose.

Mom to come: The former American Idol has been low-key about her pregnancy, but she constantly gave glimpses of her growing baby bump along the way.

Sharing her joy: The Broadway star has shared a number of photos on social media where she has showcased her share of pending joy over the past two weeks

Although this will be McPhee’s first child, it will be the sixth baby for Foster, who has five adult daughters between the ages of 34 and 50.from previous relationships

The couple first met in 2006 when McPhee was a contestant on the fifth season of Fox’s American Idol and the record producer was a mentor on the song contest series.

They started dating in 2017, got engaged while on vacation in Italy in July 2018, and eventuallytie the knot at a church in London, England in June 2019.

Sharing the gifts of life: This will be the first child of McPhee, 36, and the sixth by her husband David Foster, 71; the couple are pictured at an Oscar party in Beverly Hills in February 2020

McPhee slips into the role of nanny in Country Comfort, a new musical that also stars Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico and Griffin McIntyre.

The show was created by Caryn Lucas, whose resume includes the executive production of hit sitcom The Nanny (1993-1999), starring Fran Drescher.

The first season of Country Comfort, which consists of 10 episodes, is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on March 19.

New role: Netflix released the first full trailer for the Country Comfort musical comedy series, in which McPhee plays a nanny

Coming soon: Country Comfort will premiere on Netflix on March 19

