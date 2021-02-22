Bobby Benson kicks off promising season for Maryland men’s lacrosse

Former Maryland Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Coordinator JL Reppert left the program just four weeks before the start of the 2021 season, leaving behind a legacy of six Big Ten Championships, four Final Fours and a National Championship .

Coach John Tillman was quick to replace the boss of his much-loved offense, and around 48 hours later he found his guy: Johns Hopkins offensive coordinator Bobby Benson.

Benson led some of college lacrosse’s most dynamic offenses during his time in Baltimore, leaving questions about how his coaching style would compliment the Marylands veterans offense taught by Reppert.

But those questions were assuaged yesterday, when Bensons’ offense scored the most goals ever for a Maryland team in a Big Ten game. Eleven different Terps found the back of the net in the 20-point performance, and the new offensive coordinator was one of the main reasons.

It’s only been four weeks, but I think Coach Benson just… did a great job of not necessarily coming in and trying to revise everything, but really looking at what we got, Tillman said. I think every week is enjoying it more and more as he feels more comfortable with our guys and our guys with him.

Bensons offenses have been successful against Maryland in the past. Most recently, the Blue Jays have scored 28 combined goals in back-to-back clashes with the Terps in 2019, dominating many defensemen that Bensons clashes with in training.

Benson was hired as an interim offensive coordinator at the end of January, which allowed him to join the team more quickly. The new offensive coordinator left a lot of the Repperts’ offensive sets in place, which made the transition so smooth.

Forward Daniel Maltz has proven to be a beneficiary of the Bensons philosophy, tying five career-high five goals on Saturday while distracting top scorers Jared Bernhardt and Logan Wisnauskas.

He came and we kind of kept our sets the same, said Maltz. He came and really helped us a lot. The big thing we’re doing this year is a lot of off-ball moves and it’s something we’re improving every day. I think he’s certainly helped us a lot in this area.

Beyond Maltz’s record-breaking day, veterans of the Bensons offense were instrumental in his co-ordination debut at College Park. Bernhardt finished with two goals and two assists and Wisnauskas had a hat trick in the first half alone.

The Terps kept the ball moving against Michigan with 11 assists, led by midfielder Anthony DeMaio who had three.

DeMaio thanks Benson for getting to know everyone on the offensive and letting them play without much intervention.

He’s been awesome, DeMaio said. I think it was really easy to get on with getting in and getting to know the guys. It’s a little different just because we have so much experience, so it’s not like he’s coming and changing everything we do or anything like that.

Maryland will take their high-power offense to No.6 Penn State on Friday, then return home to face the former Bensons team on March 6.

While Benson still has the word acting in his title and has only one game under his belt, it looks like Tillman has found an offensive coordinator to add to the coaching legacy in Maryland.

We’ve had great coaches here and you still realize it’s a group effort, said Tillman. You need to have good assistance and support from your administration and good players. You need all of these things. If you only have part of it, you will be vulnerable.