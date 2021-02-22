Fashion
WeChats Red Envelope Cover is Fashion Brands’ New Shiny Advertising Space
Adults giving red envelopes with monetary gifts to children during Chinese New Year is a common tradition. But in recent years, for giving gifts to friends and colleagues, the tradition has migrated to China’s super-app, WeChat. This change in behavior created an opportunity for brand exposure and engagement.
In 2021, the Year of the Ox, WeChats customizable digital red envelopes have become the new social currency for digitally-driven Chinese consumers and a nascent advertising space for brands. Launched in January 2019, the red envelope coverage was initially developed for business accounts, but it has been widely democratized in terms of cost and access. The custom blankets available cost companies 10 yuan ($ 1.54) to send, but this year they were lowered to one yuan ($ 0.15) and the feature became available to the public.
During the Chinese New Year earlier this month, Western brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Versace, Dunhill and De Beers jumped on the marketing trend. Participating brands can design their cover slogan, cover story, brand logo and interior design to connect with the freebies throughout the process of opening a digital red envelope. From February 11 to 16, WeChat saw the creation of 30 million unique covers in total, and each user had an average of 7.37 covers, according to an official statement. Users of WeChat and its payment system have become more than a billion in 2020.
WeChat has really gone for digital red envelope covers this year, said Ada Luo, regional account manager at UK marketing agency Croud. It has obviously invested more manpower and resources in the functionality, and recently launched a series of capabilities. Brands now have the option of linking covers to their official accounts as well as to their mini-programs. A sub-app of WeChat, mini-programs generally serve as local e-commerce brands.
Within the luxury fashion industry, British luxury house Burberry was among the brands that aimed to make an impact with its red covers and envelope designs. In two batches, the brand released a total of nine covers including four illustrated by local Chinese illustrators and graphic designers, three which feature a brand mascot resembling this year’s Chinese zodiac sign called Oxberry, and two featuring its Chinese brand ambassadors, Zhou Dongyu and Song Weilong. Local artists have been spotted through current brands #BurberryGeneration program, a content series launched in China at the end of 2020.
Italian luxury brand Gucci also launched its red envelope covers in two batches ahead of the New Year. What is different from Burberrys is that the Guccis blankets have a product link, with its Doraemon X Gucci capsule collection for Chinese New Year: In the first batch, users had to reserve seats by registering as members of the Mini Program brand store, which featured the capsule, and then they could pick up their blankets after three days. According to the brand, 1.1 million covers were claimed in total. Other brands could learn from Guccis’ tactics as she killed two birds with one stone, Luo said.
For novices like Galeries Lafayette China, activating the red envelope was a test for the future. The initial goal was to increase brand awareness and let consumers know that [we] also have a mini WeChat program, since July 2020, said Wal Benkerrour, digital director of Galeries Lafayette China.
The French luxury brand wanted to keep it simple from the start: to avoid additional costs, it designed its cover in-house and only invested in the sponsorship of a few thousand covers. Well, invest more time and resources next year, after doing well this year, said Benkerrour, who did not disclose specific commitment numbers.
Some customers have complained about the limited quantity, but on the other hand, it is proof of success, he said.
