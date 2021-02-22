Two women dress up as grannies and forge birth certificates to get COVID-19 vaccine doses

Since countries around the world began their mass COVID-19 vaccination programs, it was decided that frontline health workers and the elderly would receive the first doses. This meant that others had to wait their turn to get vaccinated. However, it seems some people are in the mood to wait, as last week two women dressed up as elderly women so they could get the coronavirus shot. The women, aged 34 and 44, respectively, donned gloves, goggles and beanies to receive the hit at the Orange County Convention Center. Read also – Weird: Woman and her children drink their own urine as a cure for Covid-19 after watching a fake video

Dr Raul Pino, of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said the couple were arrested when they tried to get the vaccine on Wednesday, adding that it was not known how they managed to get their first dose, The Associated Press reported. Pino said: “They had a valid CDC card, a vaccination card, there were issues with their ID cards and their driver’s license.”

In a video provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy could be heard saying: You know what you did? You stole a vaccine from someone who needs it more than you. And now you won’t get your second. So it’s a waste of time that we’ve just wasted here on this.

NEW: @OrangeCoSheriff released a video of women accused of posing as “grannies” in order to get vaccinated at the convention center. They were intruders but not arrested. History we update: https://t.co/x4yeY1jj5q pic.twitter.com/IG6qqjAquS – Jeff Weiner (@JeffWeinerOS) February 19, 2021

Sheriffs Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido told the Orlando Sentinel women changed their year of birth on their vaccination records to bypass the state system, which prioritizes people aged 65 and over. years and older. “Their names matched their registration but not their dates of birth,” she told the newspaper.

The two women received trespass warnings. Guido said the warning means they cannot return to the convention center for any reason, including a vaccine, a COVID-19 test, a convention or a show. If they return, they risk being arrested. He added that the health services investigation will attempt to determine where they were vaccinated earlier and how they were able to get an appointment. He said the department will try to determine if there are any holes, loopholes, in the process that allow people to do that.