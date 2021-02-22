TikTok Star, Model, Fashion BoyWisdom Kaye has arrived





Your fans really love to give you ideas for your videos. I love how much you’ve inspired them to think outside the box when it comes to fashion. What are some of your favorite videos that you created from their comments? I think my favorite videos must be the emoji outfit videos. This trend was started by @ the.navarose on TikTok and my fans wanted to see me do that too, and it was surprisingly a lot of fun making outfits out of random emojis. Men in heels. Let’s talk about it. And then tell me some of your favorite ways to style your favorite pairs? THEY WERE LITERALLY MADE FOR US. Historically, men first wore heels to facilitate riding and have since symbolized many different things. Today, since the majority of the population does not ride a horse, a heel is literally just extra height, that’s it. Whether it’s an inch or five inches, it makes one look taller. I think the argument that wearing heels says a lot about your sexuality is ludicrous. It is literally shoes. Shoes don’t change the type of person you love. That being said, I will wear a heeled boot of any height (as long as I like the boot as a whole, of course) and honestly I wear them with any type of pants, especially my jeans. AE who seem to go with just about anything. I have these Rick Owens Kiss boots with a five inch heel that I wear with different slim, wide skinny pants, they go with a lot. Men in jewelry. Let’s talk about it too. What are your favorite jewelry or trends right now? Accessorization is really important in my opinion because it can really enhance a look! If you’re the type of person who doesn’t like to dress too much, accessorizing can help your outfit look better than it really is. I think pearl necklaces look great on guys. I’m also a fan of wearing 2-3 necklaces that work well with each other.

