Fashion with a mission | Webster Kirkwood Times

Watch out, Saint-Louis fashion scene! The next big names in clothing could be closer and younger than you think.

Founded by three high school students from Webster Groves, BBE Fashion Co. offers custom styles and accessories to create colorful and fresh new looks. The company was founded by Webster Groves High Schools Thrive Entrepreneurship Incubator, a class in which students create and run their own small businesses.

Senior Clothing Manager Jamise Bailey started sewing at the age of 14, influenced by her aunt and grandmother, both dressmakers.

I always wanted to do different items because everyone wore the same thing. I wanted to stand out, she said.

Bailey began by selling socks and pillow cases on his own social media, and then eventually incorporated custom jeans, jackets and leggings. After applying for Thrive, she joined like-minded students Dana Buford and Hailey Evans to form Bailey, Buford and Evans BBE Fashion Co.

Buford is the group’s veteran, having participated in the Thrive program in his junior year. Last year, she led a nonprofit group helping to redistribute sports equipment. Although she enjoyed the experience, Buford wanted to try something that appealed to her artistic interests for the past year.

As CEO of shoe customization at BBE Fashions, Buford revitalizes sneakers and sometimes other items, with unique designs and pops of color.

I started looking at the hydro-soak and decided to give it a try just to see what happened, Buford said. I tried it on a pair of shoes and fell in love with the process, and started trying it on a bunch of different things. I realized it didn’t take well with certain materials, so I started airbrushing, and that’s the bulk of what I’m doing now.

Evans, who provides jewelry for the company, began her entrepreneurial journey by making bead bracelets herself.

My friends saw them and said, Hey, can you make me? Evans said. I would create things by taking inspiration from the colors of the outfits.

In addition to creating custom jewelry, Evans is responsible for social media and marketing for BBE Fashions, managing the company’s Instagram account and customer service.

Thrive Incubator

BBE Fashion was created as part of the Thrive Entrepreneurship Incubator, a program in which students set up and run their own small businesses. Students register for the course, which takes the form of a three-hour block that counts as an optional or practical credit in the arts. They can also earn college credits.

Were a real incubator. It’s a safe place for budding entrepreneurs to start a business, said program director Kara Siebe. In a business world, that would be low rent, finance connections, and workshop space. Once it grows and can stand on its own, it is released into the world to help the economy grow.

Open to juniors and seniors at Webster Groves High School, the Thrive program connects students with professional mentors and business professionals to help them critique, guide, and set goals. Some names include Holland Saltsman, owner of the Novel Neighbor; Andre Nelson of Edward Jones; and Rebecca Ortyl, co-founder and CEO of the Mighty Oakes Heart Foundation.

Students and groups receive $ 250 in seed funding and participate in Shark Tank style pitch contests to receive more funding from local businesses, which act as investors.

In December 2020, the Thrive Entrepreneurship Incubator received a grant of approximately $ 24,000 from the Innovative Technology Education Fund to provide Dell workstations for use by students.

Fashion with a mission

While BBE Fashion serves as an outlet for creativity, Buford, Bailey and Evans founded the company with one goal in mind. By upcycling clothing, the business can revive tired or damaged parts, sparing them a final resting place in the landfill.

We’re doing this because we want to reduce textile waste in landfills, Bailey said. It’s about trying to get people to donate their clothes or make something new with it.

For those with old clothes that need a makeover or touch up, BBE Fashion is open to orders. Prefabricated items are also posted on social media. Learn more about BBE Fashion or contact the team @bbefashionco on Instagram and @ BBEFASHION1 on Twitter.

To learn more about the Thrive Entrepreneurship Incubator, visit webster.k12.mo.us/domain/3999.