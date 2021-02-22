Fashion
Neha Kakkar’s summer dress worth 999 is perfect for a casual day
- For an outing with her siblings, Neha Kakkar donned an extremely comfortable and chic floral print dress. She paired it with a shoulder bag and matching sneakers. Her outfit is perfect for the summer season.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATE FEBRUARY 22, 2021 11:44 am IST
Neha Kakkar made for a beautiful bride and her wedding outfits still serve as inspiration for many future brides. The singer who has made her way into our hearts with her beautiful voice is also a fashionista whose laid back style is focused on comfortable dresses and athleisure looks. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t fancy and can’t be worn for brunch. Neha mixes comfort and style well and that’s one of the reasons her fans love her clothing choices.
Not long ago, the singer stepped out for a casual outing with husband Rohanpreet Singh and siblings Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. For the day, the singer wore a short viscose weave dress with a floral pattern. The button-down dress also featured a V-neck, shoulder pads and short puffed sleeves with narrow elastic. The waist seam brought the whole look together and gave the dress an appropriate silhouette. Neha paired the flowy outfit with a white Coach crossbody bag.
The 32-year-old opted for accessories and makeup for the casual day with her family. She left her shoulder-length hair open for the lunch date. Neha completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and paired with her husband. The Saki-Saki The singer shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption: “Baby Teri Booty Booty Booty Booty #BootyShake Congratulations @sonukakkarofficial Didi and @tonykakkar Bhaiyu People love songggg !! Loveeee The Song !!! #KakkarSiblings #KakkarFamily (sic). “
Getting back to the comfy dress, if you love it as much as we do and want to add it to your collection, let us tell you a bit more. The dress comes from the shelves of fast fashion brand H&M and is worth 1.999. However, on sale you can get it for 999.
On the job front, Neha Kakkar is getting ready for her next song Aur pyaar karna hai with Guru Randhawa.
